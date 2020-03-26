IEA says global oil demand could drop 20% as 3 billion people in lockdown

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - Global oil demand could drop as much as 20 million barrels per day or 20% of total demand as 3 billion people are currently in a lockdown because of the coronavirus outbreak, the head of the International Energy Agency said.

Fatih Birol told a conference call that the IEA, which coordinates energy policies of industrialised nations, would give a clearer outlook and timeframe in two weeks time. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Dmitry Zhdannikov. Editing by Jane Merriman)