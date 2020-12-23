Oil gains 2% after draws in U.S. product inventories

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rose 2% on Wednesday, boosted by draws in U.S. inventories of crude, gasoline and distillates that lifted investors’ hopes for some return in fuel demand.

FILE PHOTO: Oil pours out of a spout from Edwin Drake's original 1859 well that launched the modern petroleum industry at the Drake Well Museum and Park in Titusville, Pennsylvania U.S., October 5, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Brent crude futures gained 96 cents, or 1.9%, to $51.04 a barrel by 11:02 a.m. EST (1602 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 93 cents, or 2%, to $47.95 a barrel.

U.S. crude inventories fell by 562,000 barrels in the week to Dec. 18 to 499.5 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Gasoline stocks fell by a surprise 1.1 million barrels in the week to 237.8 million barrels, the EIA said, while distillate stockpiles fell by 2.3 million barrels in the week to 148.9 million barrels, more than expected.

“Overall, what this report reflects is that we’re starting to see continued improvement in demand,” said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. “It reflects that we’re seeing a market that’s getting more in balance.”

A falling U.S. dollar also supported prices. A weak greenback makes dollar-denominated commodities such as crude oil cheaper to holders of other currencies.

Investors also kept an eye on Nigeria, where supply disruptions helped lift prices. Exxon Mobil Corp issued a force majeure on the Qua Iboe crude oil export terminal last week after a fire hit the facility and injured two workers.

A source told Reuters production is expected to resume in early January.

The stream was expected to load about 180,000 barrels per day (bpd) in December and 150,000 bpd in January.

Still, oil markets remain jittery about the future recovery of oil demand as a new, highly infectious variant of the novel coronavirus has hit Britain, prompting a slew of countries to shut their borders to the country.

The number of Americans filing first-time claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, though remained elevated as more businesses faced restrictions and consumers hunkered down amid rising COVID-19 cases.