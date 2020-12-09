Oil rises on vaccine hopes despite U.S. stock build

FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen in an aerial photograph at the Cushing oil hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, U.S. April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Drone Base

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday as news about COVID-19 vaccines lifted investor hopes for a recovery in fuel demand and outweighed concerns sparked by figures indicating U.S. oil inventories jumped last week.

Brent crude rose 57 cents, or 1.2%, to $49.41 a barrel by 0955 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1> climbed 57 cents, or 1.3%, to $46.17.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) said on Tuesday that U.S. crude oil, gasoline and distillate stocks rose sharply last week, with crude stocks jumping by 1.14 million barrels against analyst forecasts for a draw of 1.42 million barrels. [API/S]

Official weekly oil data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) is due later on Wednesday. [EIA/S]

“Although vaccine roll outs have already begun in some countries, their impact will not be felt for a while yet,” Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM said.

“Add to that the spectre of a post-Christmas wave of infections, and it becomes clear that the near-term oil demand outlook is still very much under the COVID shadow.”

Britain began mass vaccinations on Tuesday. Expectations that others will soon follow helped offset fears about a sharp rise in coronavirus cases globally that has led to new restrictions on movements around the world.

Hedge fund managers were substantial buyers of petroleum futures and options last week for a fourth week in a row, a sign of increasing confidence that coronavirus vaccines will drive a recovery in oil consumption next year.

On the supply front, the EIA said U.S. crude oil production was expected to slide next year by 240,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 11.10 million bpd, a smaller decline than its previous forecast for a slide of 290,000 bpd.