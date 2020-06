BASRA, Iraq, June 14 (Reuters) - Iraq has agreed with oil majors operating its giant southern oilfields to cut crude production further in June, Iraqi officials working at the fields told Reuters on Sunday.

Baghdad aims to comply better with its output cut targets under a global deal with OPEC and its allies to reduce oil supply. (Reporting by Aref Mohammed and Ahmed Rasheed; writing by Rania El Gamal; editing by Mark Potter)