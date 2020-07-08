Irving Oil to lay off 6% of global workforce, citing coronavirus

July 8 (Reuters) - Refiner Irving Oil will lay off 6% of its global workforce due to economic challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic, the company said on Wednesday.

The layoffs will affect 250 workers across its operations in Canada, the United States, Ireland and the UK.

“The challenges that we face in our business and our industry are unlike any we have ever experienced,” Irving Oil president Ian Whitcomb and chief brand officer Sarah Irving said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Laura Sanicola Editing by Chris Reese)