Energy
April 13, 2020 / 9:57 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Kremlin says 'important' global oil deal helped avert market chaos

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 13 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that the global oil output deal clinched by OPEC and non-OPEC countries had helped stop oil markets sliding into chaos and would help support a more or less stable oil price dynamic.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that Moscow considered the deal to be “important” and that it would help keep oil prices from collapsing. (Reporting by Tom Balmforth, Maxim Rodionov, Maria Kiselyova; editing by Maria Kiselyova)

