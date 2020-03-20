Latin America's crude spot sales dry up, hit by low prices, demand fall -traders

MEXICO CITY, March 20 (Reuters) - Spot sales of Latin America’s heavy crudes mostly dried up this week after a severe oil price decline left some heavy grades in single-digit numbers, traders from producing companies told Reuters on Friday.

Latin America’s most emblematic heavy crude, Mexico’s Maya, declined on Wednesday to below $13 per barrel, its lowest level in 18 years, dragging down the price of similar grades whose formulas are indexed to Maya or price benchmarks like Brent or WTI, which also fell this week. (Reporting by Marianna Parraga Editing by Daniel Flynn)