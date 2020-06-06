REFILE-Mexican government restates commitment to April accord after OPEC+ talks

(Adds dropped word ‘government’ in headline; fixes garble in quote)

MEXICO CITY, June 6 (Reuters) - Mexico’s government on Saturday said it remained open to dialogue with the world’s leading oil powers and reaffirmed its commitment to a deal struck in April in which it pledged to make limited cuts to crude output.

“The Mexican government remains willing to engage in dialogue and restates its position regarding the agreement signed in April,” Energy Minister Rocio Nahle said on Twitter, pointing to talks held by the OPEC+ group of oil producers on Saturday. (Reporting by Miguel Gutierrez; Editing by Dan Grebler)