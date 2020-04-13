Mexico says got 'special treatment' at OPEC+ meeting

MEXICO CITY, April 13 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday that things went “really well” for Mexico at the recent historic meeting of the OPEC+ group of oil producers, where Mexico refused to commit to output cuts of the magnitude others made.

“Mexico got special treatment, it was respected by the agreement of these oil-producing countries. It was something exceptional, never seen before, this accord,” Lopez Obrador told a regular government news conference. (Reporting by Dave Graham and Marianna Parraga; Writing by Anthony Esposito)