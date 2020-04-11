RPT-Norway says still willing to cut oil output if OPEC+ plan implemented

(Repeats without changes to attach to alerts)

OSLO, April 11 (Reuters) - Norway, Western Europe’s largest oil producer, said on Saturday the country was still considering cutting oil production if the OPEC+ group would implement its plan.

“How any potential output cut will be carried out by Norway, and the size of it, we will have to come back to,” Minister of Petroleum and Energy Tina Bru said in an emailed statement to Reuters. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, writing by Victoria Klesty, editing by Terje Solsvik)