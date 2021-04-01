Russia's Novak hopes global oil stocks return to normal in 2-3 months

MOSCOW, April 1 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday he hoped global oil inventories, a key parameter for the oil industry, would return to their normal level in 2-3 months.

He also said Russia will gradually raise its oil output in May - July in accordance with the decision of the OPEC+ group of leading oil producers.

Novak added that Russia’s cumulative increase is seen at 114,000 barrels per day during that period.