Occidental Petroleum opposes possible Texas oil curtailments - letter

April 7 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp said on Thursday that it opposes Texas oil and gas regulators imposing production limits.

Texas regulators are set to consider curtailing output for the first time in nearly 50 years at an April 14 meeting - part of an attempt to curb an oil oversupply as the coronavirus pandemic keeps much of the world from driving and flying.

It is rare for Texas officials to seek production cuts, but top shale oil producers Pioneer Natural Resources Co and Parsley Energy Inc have urged the state to mandate 20% production cuts at larger oil and gas firms. Pioneer’s chief executive also called for regulators to consider blocking higher foreign oil imports.

In a letter to regulators, Occidental called the curtailment idea a “short-sighted” one that would disadvantage Texas producers against other states. (Reporting by Jennifer Hiller; Editing by Richard Chang)