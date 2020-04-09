Energy
April 9, 2020 / 5:02 PM / Updated an hour ago

Algerian energy minister tells OPEC+ meeting producers should act decisively

ALGIERS, April 9 (Reuters) - Oil producers should act decisively and immediately to rebalance the market and help reverse a crash in global prices, Algerian Energy Minister told the OPEC+ virtual meeting on Thursday.

“This emergency meeting will be an opportunity for decisive and immediate action,” state news agency APS quoted him as saying in a speech at the start of the meeting. He urged OPEC+ “to act quickly and decisively with firm solidarity and unity.” (Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; editing by David Evans)

