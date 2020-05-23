Energy
May 23, 2020 / 9:37 AM / Updated an hour ago

Deputy oil minister named as Iran's acting OPEC governor - news website

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Deputy Oil Minister Amir Hossein Zamaninia has been named as Iran’s caretaker OPEC Governor, replacing Hossein Kazempour Ardebili who died earlier this month, a state-affiliated news website said on Saturday.

A search for a permanent governor is underway, the YJC site said.

Ardebili, who served as Iran’s representative to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, died on May 16 of a brain haemorrhage two weeks after falling into a coma.

Reporting by Shahrzad Faramarzi. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below