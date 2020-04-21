Iraqi oil minister says OPEC+ could take additional steps to absorb oil surplus

BAGHDAD, April 21 (Reuters) - Iraq’s oil minister said on Tuesday that the OPEC+ alliance could take additional steps to absorb oil surplus, and that taking further measures by producer countries depends on the developments of the global market and the compliance of OPEC+ and other non-member producers with the oil cut deal.

The statement came after Minister Thamer Ghadhban took part in a conference call held by some OPEC+ members on Tuesday evening in which they discussed the reasons and consequences of falling oil prices in U.S. markets. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed, Writing by Nayera Abdallah, Editing by Chris Reese)