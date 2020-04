MEXICO CITY, April 12 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Energy Minister Rocio Nahle said on Sunday oil producers unanimously agreed to cut output by 9.7 million barrels per day from May at OPEC+ talks and thanked OPEC members for their support in reaching the deal. (Reporting by Sharay Angulo; Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Diane Craft)