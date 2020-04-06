Norway considers attending OPEC meeting on April 9 -oil ministry

OSLO, April 6 (Reuters) - Norway was invited to and is considering attending the OPEC meeting on April 9 as an observer, if there is a broad participation, the country’s oil ministry said on Monday.

The ministry repeated in an email to Reuters that Western Europe’s largest oil producer was ready to make unilateral cuts to production if it benefits its economy, but said there were no ongoing talks with oil companies in Norway. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche and Susan Fenton)