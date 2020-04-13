FACTBOX-OPEC+ and its record output cut, by country

Factbox
    NEW YORK, April 13 (Reuters) - The Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia
agreed on Sunday to reduce output by 9.7 million barrels per day
(bpd) for May and June to prop up oil prices as the coronavirus
pandemic chokes off fuel demand and roils energy markets.
    Saudi Arabia's energy minister said on Monday that effective
global oil supply cuts would come to around 19.5 million bpd,
taking into account OPEC+ cuts, pledges by other G20 nations and
oil purchases into reserves. 
    Cuts for OPEC+ producers for May and June:
    
    
    
 COUNTRY               OUTPUT REFERENCE   OUTPUT CUT
                       LEVEL (THOUSAND    
                       BPD)               
 OPEC NATIONS*                            
 Algeria                           1,057         241
 Angola                            1,528         348
 Congo                               325          74
 Equatorial Guinea                   127          29
 Gabon                               187          43
 Iraq                              4,653       1,061
 Kuwait                            2,809         641
 Nigeria                           1,829         417
 Saudi Arabia                     11,000       2,508
 United Arab Emirates              3,168         722
 OPEC+ NATIONS                            
 Azerbaijan                          718         164
 Bahrain                             205          47
 Brunei                              102          23
 Kazakhstan                        1,709         390
 Malaysia                            595         136
 Mexico                            1,753         100
 Oman                                883         201
 Russia                           11,000       2,508
 Sudan                                75          17
 South Sudan                         130          30
 OPEC 10                          26,683       6,085
 NON-OPEC                         17,170       3,615
 OPEC+                            43,853       9,700
 
 * - OPEC members Iran, Libya and Venezuela are exempt from the
cuts.   

