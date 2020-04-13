FACTBOX-OPEC+ and its record output cut, by country

NEW YORK, April 13 (Reuters) - The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia agreed on Sunday to reduce output by 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) for May and June to prop up oil prices as the coronavirus pandemic chokes off fuel demand and roils energy markets. Saudi Arabia's energy minister said on Monday that effective global oil supply cuts would come to around 19.5 million bpd, taking into account OPEC+ cuts, pledges by other G20 nations and oil purchases into reserves. Cuts for OPEC+ producers for May and June: COUNTRY OUTPUT REFERENCE OUTPUT CUT LEVEL (THOUSAND BPD) OPEC NATIONS* Algeria 1,057 241 Angola 1,528 348 Congo 325 74 Equatorial Guinea 127 29 Gabon 187 43 Iraq 4,653 1,061 Kuwait 2,809 641 Nigeria 1,829 417 Saudi Arabia 11,000 2,508 United Arab Emirates 3,168 722 OPEC+ NATIONS Azerbaijan 718 164 Bahrain 205 47 Brunei 102 23 Kazakhstan 1,709 390 Malaysia 595 136 Mexico 1,753 100 Oman 883 201 Russia 11,000 2,508 Sudan 75 17 South Sudan 130 30 OPEC 10 26,683 6,085 NON-OPEC 17,170 3,615 OPEC+ 43,853 9,700 * - OPEC members Iran, Libya and Venezuela are exempt from the cuts. (Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Richard Chang)