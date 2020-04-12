Russia's Novak says hopes OPEC+ to be fully agreed in coming days - RIA

MOSCOW, April 12 (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday he hoped that the group of leading oil producers will fully agree and sign a deal to cut the global crude output in the coming days, Russian state-run RIA news agency reported.

Novak also said that it will take at least by the end of this year for the market situation to improve, RIA reported.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and other allies, a group known as OPEC+, outlined plans on Thursday to cut output by more than a fifth in an effort to prop up prices hammered by the coronavirus crisis. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alison Williams)