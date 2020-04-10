Russia's Novak says OPEC+ may take additional measures if needed

MOSCOW, April 10 (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday that the group of global oil producers known as OPEC+ may take additional measures on oil markets if necessary.

He was talking to Russian state TV Rossiya-24 after a meeting of OPEC+ had finished. OPEC+ have agreed a deal on oil output cuts conditional on Mexico joining the pact.

“If necessary, additional measures or faster restoration of production could be applied in order not to allow oversupply on the market,” Novak said. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Susan Fenton)