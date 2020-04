MOSCOW, April 10 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed a planned OPEC+ reduction of oil output, the Kremlin said.

They agreed in a phone call to continue contacts regarding this issue, the Kremlin added without disclosing details. (Reporting by Maria Grabar and Polina Ivanova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by John Stonestreet)