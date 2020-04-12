Russia's Novak says U.S. ready to cut oil output by 2-3 mln bpd - Ifax

MOSCOW, April 12 (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said the United States was ready to cut its oil output by 2-3 million per day, Interfax news agency reported on Sunday.

Novak, speaking ahead of an OPEC+ meeting on oil output, said he had spoken to his U.S. counterpart up to six times over the past week. He said he hoped that talks with the United States would restore mutual trust, leading to a continued energy dialogue, Russian news agencies reported. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alex Richardson)