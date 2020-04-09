Trump holds conference call on 'oil deal' with Russia's Putin, Saudi king

WASHINGTON, April 9 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump is holding a conference call with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman discussing an “oil deal,” a presidential aide said on Thursday.

The aide, Dan Scavino, announced the call in a tweet ahead of a briefing by Trump later in the evening.

OPEC and its allies led by Russia agreed on Thursday to cut their oil output by more than a fifth and said they expected the United States and other producers to join in their effort to lift prices that have been pummeled by the coronavirus outbreak. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra Maler)