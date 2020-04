April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday praised a deal among the world’s top oil producers to cut global petroleum output, saying it would save jobs in the U.S. energy industry.

“This will save hundreds of thousands of energy jobs in the United States,” Trump said, adding that he thanked and congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman. (Reporting by Jan Wolfe in Washington; Editing by Peter Cooney)