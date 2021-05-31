OPEC+ JTC keeps 2021 oil demand growth forecast unchanged -sources

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - The OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee (JTC) kept its global oil demand growth forecast for 2021 unchanged at about 6 million barrels per day, two sources from the group told Reuters on Monday.

The JTC was meeting on Monday to assess market fundamentals ahead of a ministerial gathering on Tuesday of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, a group know as OPEC+.