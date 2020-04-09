TIMELINE-OPEC's oil output changes since the 1990s

LONDON, April 9 (Reuters) - The following are changes in OPEC's output targets dating from efforts to support oil prices in the late 1990s. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and several non-OPEC producers, a group known as OPEC+, are holding a video conference on Thursday to discuss new production cuts. U.S. President Donald Trump has said there could be a deal with cuts of 10 million to 15 million barrels per day (bpd), or 10% to 15% of global supplies, an unprecedented reduction. Thursday's gathering is only the second that OPEC ministers have held without meeting in person. In 2001, the group agreed production cuts in a conference call. (Volumes are in millions of barrels per day.) Venue agreed Adjustment Volume OPEC (OPEC+) OPEC April 1998 Riyadh -1.355 25.95 July 1998 Amsterdam/Vienna -1.255 24.69 April 1999 The Hague/Vienna -1.716 22.97 April 2000 Vienna +1.716 24.69 July 2000 Vienna +0.708 25.40 October 2000 Vienna +0.800 26.20 November 2000 Vienna +0.500 26.70 February 2001 Vienna -1.500 25.20 April 2001 Vienna -1.000 24.20 September 2001 by phone -1.000 23.20 January 2002 Cairo -1.500 21.70 January 2003 Vienna +1.300 23.00 February 2003 Vienna +1.500 24.50 June 2003 Vienna +0.900 25.40 November 2003 Vienna -0.900 24.50 April 2004 Algiers -1.000 23.50 July 2004 Beirut +2.000 25.50 August 2004 Beirut +0.500 26.00 November 2004 Vienna +1.000 27.00 March 2005 Isfahan +0.500 27.50 July 2005 Vienna +0.500 28.00 November 2006 Doha -1.200 26.30 February 2007 Abuja -0.500 25.80 November 2007 Vienna +0.500 27.25 September 2008 Vienna -0.520 28.80 October 2008 Vienna -1.500 27.30 December 2008 Oran -2.200 24.84 December 2011 Vienna 30.00 December 2015 Vienna limit scrapped September 2016 Algiers -0.75 32.5-33* November 2016 Vienna -1.2 (-1.800) 29.804** June 2017 Vienna n/a 29.982*** June 2018 Vienna n/a (+1.000) 29.982^ December 2018 Vienna -0.800 (-1.200) 26.026^^ December 2019 Vienna -0.770 (-2.100) 25.146 *** March 2020 Vienna No deal, limit scrapped * Proposed OPEC supply cut and target ** Targets announced for 11 OPEC members amounting to a cut of about 1.2 million bpd *** Equatorial Guinea joined OPEC and received an output target ^ No new targets announced. Ministers said supply by the participating OPEC and non-OPEC producers would rise by 1 million bpd. No OPEC-only increase was disclosed. ^^ Targets announced for 11 OPEC members amounting to a cut of about 0.8 million bpd. Volume includes amended Nigerian target which emerged in October 2019 (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Edmund Blair) nL5N2BX48E (Editing by Edmund Blair)