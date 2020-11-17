UAE energy minister urges full compliance before any revised OPEC+ deal

DUBAI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates energy minister told a closed OPEC+ panel meeting on Tuesday that all members should deliver on full oil cut commitments before agreeing to changes or extension of the current pact, an OPEC+ source told Reuters.

OPEC and its allies are considering a rollover of their existing oil production cuts of 7.7 million barrels per day by three or six months when they expire in January. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal Writing by Ahmad Ghaddar Editing by David Goodman )