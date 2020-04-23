Mexico's Pemex declares force majeure on fuel imports from trading arm - sources

MEXICO CITY, April 23 (Reuters) - Mexico’s state oil company Pemex has declared force majeure over fuel supplies from its trading arm PMI Comercio Internacional, two sources with knowledge of the decision told Reuters on Thursday.

One of the sources said PMI had yet to declare force majeure on fuel bought from its own suppliers but would be likely to do so soon.

A bottleneck of tankers waiting to discharge gasoline and other refined product imports bought by PMI on behalf of Pemex has grown in recent days, according to Refinitiv Eikon data, as fuel demand declines amid lockdown measures related to the coronavirus outbreak. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera and David Alire Garcia)