FACTBOX-Oil refiners shut plants as demand losses may never return

(Adds table) Nov 12 (Reuters) - Oil refiners are permanently closing processing plants in Asia and North America and facilities in Europe could be next because of uncertain prospects for a recovery in fuel demand after the coronavirus pandemic cut consumption. The pandemic initially cut global fuel demand 30% and refiners temporarily idled plants. But consumption has not returned to pre-pandemic levels and lower travel may be here to stay, leading to the possibility of plants shutting down permanently. Here are some of the companies/refineries involved: PLANNED SHUTDOWNS Operator Refinery Country Capacity Impact Date of shutdown USN (in barrels per day) Royal Dutch Shell Convent, Louisiana U.S. 211,146 November Marathon Petroleum Martinez, California U.S. 161,000 NA BP plc Kwinana Australia 146,000 Over next six months Gunvor Group Antwerp Belgium 110,000 NA Total SA Grandpuits, Paris France 102,000 First quarter of 2021 Marathon Petroleum Gallup, New Mexico U.S. 27,000 NA total 757,000 CURRENT SHUTDOWNS Eneos Corp Osaka Japan 115,000 Sept. 30 Pilipinas Shell Tabangao, Batangas Philippines 110,000 August Petroleum Corp total 225,000 CAPACITY REDUCED Royal Dutch Shell Pulau Bukom Singapore 250,000 NA Petroineos Grangemouth Scotland 90,000 NA total 340,000 (Complied by Bengaluru Commodities Desk Editing by Marguerita Choy)