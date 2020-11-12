Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Consumer Goods and Retail

FACTBOX-Oil refiners shut plants as demand losses may never return

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

 (Adds table)
    Nov 12 (Reuters) - Oil refiners are permanently closing processing plants in Asia and North America and facilities in Europe
could be next because of uncertain prospects for a recovery in fuel demand after the coronavirus pandemic cut consumption.
    The pandemic initially cut global fuel demand 30% and refiners temporarily idled plants. But consumption has not returned to
pre-pandemic levels and lower travel may be here to stay, leading to the possibility of plants shutting down permanently.
    
    Here are some of the companies/refineries involved:    
    
 
 PLANNED SHUTDOWNS
 
 Operator                  Refinery                       Country      Capacity Impact        Date of shutdown         USN 
                                                                     (in barrels per day)                          
 Royal Dutch Shell         Convent, Louisiana              U.S.            211,146                November                     
 Marathon Petroleum        Martinez, California            U.S.            161,000                   NA                        
 BP plc                    Kwinana                      Australia          146,000          Over next six months               
 Gunvor Group              Antwerp                        Belgium          110,000                   NA                        
 Total SA                  Grandpuits, Paris              France           102,000         First quarter of 2021               
 Marathon Petroleum        Gallup, New Mexico              U.S.             27,000                   NA                        
                    total                                                  757,000                                       
 
 CURRENT SHUTDOWNS
 
 Eneos Corp                Osaka                           Japan           115,000                Sept. 30                     
 Pilipinas Shell           Tabangao, Batangas           Philippines        110,000                 August                      
 Petroleum Corp total                                                  225,000                                       
 
 CAPACITY REDUCED 
 
 Royal Dutch Shell         Pulau Bukom                   Singapore         250,000                   NA                        
 Petroineos                Grangemouth                   Scotland           90,000                   NA                        
                    total                                                  340,000                                       
        

 (Complied by Bengaluru Commodities Desk
Editing by Marguerita Choy)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up