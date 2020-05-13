FACTBOX-Oil refineries curb output as coronavirus cuts fuel use

May 13 (Reuters) - Oil refineries have curbed output since February as travel restrictions destroy fuel demand. Most refiners are operating, but many have reduced the number of barrels of oil they process as gasoline and diesel use contracts. Fuel demand has dropped by about 30% worldwide as the coronavirus chokes economic activity and forces billions of people to stay home to curb its spread, creating a global supply glut. Below is a list of refineries that have reduced output specifically in response to lower demand (excluding scheduled maintenance): OPERATOR REFINERY/LOCATION CAPACITY DATE DETAILS USN (BPD) Royal Dutch Shell Norco, Louisiana, 225,300 May 12 Operating at 80% Plc U.S. capacity Royal Dutch Shell Deer Park, Texas, 275,000 May 11 Running at 87% of Plc U.S. capacity HollyFrontier United States 457,000 May 7 Cuts production at refineries by 30% CVR Energy Inc May 7 Operating refineries at near minimum rates BP Plc Whiting, Indiana, 430,000 May 7 Operating at about U.S. 70% capacity Total SA Port Arthur, Texas, 225,500 May 5 Production cut by U.S. 36% Marathon Petroleum May 5 Operating refineries Corp at minimum rates Pilipinas Shell Tabangao, 110,000 May 5 To shut down Petroleum Corp Philippines refinery for one month from mid-May LyondellBasell Houston, Texas, U.S. 263,776 May 1 Operating between 85% and 90% of its capacity Tupras Izmir, Turkey 220,000 April 30 To halt output from May 5 until July 1 MOL Group Hungary, Slovakia April 30 Three refineries and Croatia running at just over 70% capacity PT Pertamina Plaju, South April 30 Refinery partially Sumatra, Indonesia shut Raizen Dock Sud, Argentina 93,000 April 29 Temporarily stopped production on April 17 Refinor SA Campo Duran, 25,000 April 29 Suspended operations Argentina Valero Energy Corp St. Charles refinery 215,000 April 29 Idled 92,000 bpd FCC in Norco, Louisiana Husky Energy Inc April 29 All refineries are running at minimum rates Viva Energy Group Geelong refinery in 120,000 April 27 To shut residual Victoria, Australia catalytic cracker and other associated processing units Royal Dutch Shell Convent, Louisiana, 211,270 April 22 Shuts small crude Plc U.S. unit Galp Energia Sines, Portugal April 21 To halt refinery for a month from May 4 PT Pertamina Balikpapan, April 21 Expects total Indonesia shutdown of refinery in early May Husky Energy Inc April 20 Reducing production and refinery throughput; U.S. refinery throughput reduced by around 95,000 bpd Marathon Petroleum Martinez, 166,000 April 17 Will idle refinery Corp California, U.S. beginning April 27 Eni and Kuwait Milazzo, Italy 200,000 April 17 Operating at 60% Petroleum Italy capacity Federated Co-op, Saskatchewan, 130,000 April 16 Cut production to Cooperatives Ltd Canada 90,000 bpd Phillips 66 Ponca City, 207,000 April 15 Shut gasoline unit Oklahoma, U.S. in early April Royal Dutch Shell Convent and Norco, 436,570 April 10 Reducing production Louisiana, U.S. at Convent and Norco refineries Valero Energy Corp Port Arthur, Texas, 335,000 April 9 FCC operating at U.S. minimum capacity BP Plc United States April 9 Three U.S. refineries operating between 80 and 85% of capacity Marathon Petroleum Gallup, New Mexico, 26,000 April 8 To temporarily idle Corp U.S. refinery beginning on April 15 Exxon Mobil Corp Baton Rouge, 502,500 April 8 Running at Louisiana, U.S. two-thirds of capacity PBF Energy Chalmette, 190,000 April 8 Cut FCC production Louisiana, U.S. by 45% Nigerian National Nigeria April 8 Nigeria to shut down Petroleum all its oil Corporation (NNPC) refineries HollyFrontier Corp April 8 Refining segment currently running at about 70% of capacity MOL Group Hungary, Slovakia April 8 All its refineries, and Croatia three steam crackers are running, but at reduced rates Marathon Petroleum Galveston Bay 585,000 April 7 Production down 25% Corp refinery in Texas, U.S. Petronor Bilbao, Spain 220,000 April 7 Shuts down two units Bharat Petroleum India April 7 Refining rate 60%, Corp from about 90% two weeks ago Indian Oil Corp India April 7 Crude refining at 11 plants about 50%, from 70%-75% Caltex Australia Lytton, Queensland, April 6 Brings forward Ltd Australia planned shutdown of refinery to May from August Chevron El Segundo, 269,000 April 6 Large CDU shut, California, U.S. small CDU cut back PBF Energy Inc Toledo, Ohio, U.S. 170,000 April 6 Delaying restart of several units including a cat cracker and a crude unit BP Plc United States April 3 Cuts production at three U.S. refineries by about 15% Binh Son Refining Dung Quat, Vietnam 130,000 April 3 Cuts output and Petrochemical Eni Italy April 2 Production at Italian refineries has slowed, most at 60% capacity Royal Dutch Shell Anacortes, 150,000 April 1 Operating at about Washington, U.S. 60% capacity Petrobras Brazil April 1 Said would reduce refineries' production but did not specify by how much CPC Corp Talin, Taiwan April 1 Shut 25,000 bpd gasoline-making unit in March Formosa Mailiao, Taiwan 540,000 April 1 Plans to be Petrochemical Corp processing 480,000 bpd after maintenance Royal Dutch Shell March 31 Cuts refining output by 13% Imperial Oil Ltd Syncrude oil sands March 31 Will delay facility, Canada maintenance work Attock Refinery Rawalpindi, Pakistan 54,000 March 31 Operating at 29% capacity; prepared to shut the complex in a week's time Sasol Ltd South Africa March 31 Will cut throughput at some plants Rosneft Schwedt, Germany 240,000 March 30 Cut runs by some 70,000 bpd, nearly third of its capacity Total Leuna, Germany 241,000 March 30 Cut production by some 25% MOL Group Slovnaft, Slovakia 124,000 March 30 Cut runs in the last two weeks by 20-30% from normal throughput PKN Orlen Plock, Poland 330,000 March 30 Decreased runs by 25% Valero Energy Corp McKee in Sunray, 195,000 March 30 Cuts production by Texas, U.S. more than 30% North Atlantic Come-by-Chance, 130,000 March 30 To close down Refining Ltd Newfoundland and refinery Labrador, Canada PBF Energy March 30 To reduce production to minimum levels Tupras Izmir, Turkey March 30 Cuts runs by 50% Tupras Izmit, Turkey March 30 Cuts runs by 20% Tupras Kirikkale, Turkey March 30 Cuts runs by 50% Exxon Mobil Corp Baton Rouge, La., 502,500 March 30 Shutting small CDU; U.S. refinery production will be down 82,500 bpd Byco Petroleum Karachi, Pakistan 155,000 March 28 Halted crude Pakistan Ltd processing Valero Energy Corp Port Arthur, Texas, 335,000 March 27 Weighs idling FCC; U.S. plans to cut refinery’s production by 25% from current levels Reliance Jamnagar, India 1.4 March 27 To cut refining Industries Ltd million throughput in April API Ancona, Italy 85,000 March 27 Will suspend production temporarily Indian Oil Corp India 5 million March 27 Cuts crude processing by 30%-40%, shuts Panipat cracker Mangalore Refinery India 300,000 March 27 Shuts a third of its and Petrochemicals refinery, full Ltd closure likely next week Engen Durban, South Africa 135,000 March 26 To undergo temporary controlled shutdown Exxon Mobil Baytown, Texas, USA 565,000 March 26 Shutting down 90,000 bpd FCC Valero Energy Corp Memphis, Tennessee, 180,000 March 26 May cut production U.S. by 50% of capacity Petrobras Brazil March 26 Cuts oil production by 100,000 bpd Par Pacific Hawaii, U.S. March 25 Decreased throughput Holdings Inc rates Ineos Grangemouth, UK 200,000 March 25 Shut 65,000 crude unit Thai refiners All of Thailand 1.229 March 25 Reducing their run million rates by 10% to 20% Bharat Petroleum Mumbai, India 240,000 March 25 Plans to shut the Corp continuous catalytic cracker and some other units Bharat Petroleum Kochi, India 310,000 March 25 Plans to shut vacuum Corp gasoil de-sulphuriser and some other units Phillips 66 Across U.S./Europe 2.2 mln March 24 Operating in 80% range Sinopec Corp Tahe, Xinjiang, 100,000 March 23 Shuts 30,000 bpd China crude unit Monroe Energy Trainer, 190,000 March 23 Cuts by 40,000 bpd Pennsylvania, U.S. CPC Corp Talin and Taoyuan, 650,000 March 23 To cut April Taiwan refining runs Limetree Bay St. Croix, U.S. March 23 Upends refinery Refining Virgin Islands restart plan Exxon Mobil Corp Baton Rouge, 502,500 March 21 Cut refinery Louisiana, U.S. production by 62,500 bpd Chevron El Segundo, 269,000 March 20 Cuts refinery California, U.S. production Saudi Aramco Saudi Arabia March 19 To cut refinery runs in April, May Total Grandpuits, Paris, 102,000 March 19 Delayed restart France Marathon Petroleum Los Angeles, 363,000 March 18 Cut production Corp California, U.S. Phillips 66 Los Angeles, 139,000 March 18 Cut production by at California, U.S. least 20% BP Gelsenkirchen, March 18 Shut 70,000 bpd Germany crude unit Ineos Grangemouth, UK 200,000 March 17 Shut 35,000 crude unit Citgo Petroleum East Plant Corpus 157,500 March 17 Shut alkylation Corp Christi, Texas, U.S. unit; cut back production on the 69,000 bpd FCC Eni Sannazzaro, Italy March 17 Partially cut production due to planned maintenance Eni Taranto, Italy March 17 Partially cut production due to planned maintenance Sinopec Corp Zhenhai, China 460,000 March 4 Plans crude units' overhaul in March, May ChemChina Zhenghe refinery in 100,000 Feb. 13 Switched off the 5 Shandong province million tonnes per year crude oil unit ChemChina Changyi and Huaxing 300,000 Feb. 13 Reduced operating plants in Shandong rates to 60% province Hengli Dalian, China 400,000 Feb. 11 Cuts refinery Petrochemical operations to 90% PetroChina China 3.32 Feb. 10 To reduce its million planned crude throughput by 320,000 bpd in Feb; March reduction seen at 377,000 bpd China National Huizhou, Guangdong 240,000 Feb. 5 Lowering crude oil Offshore Oil province throughput to Corporation 220,000 bpd in (CNOOC) February Sinopec Corp China 5 million Feb. 3 Cutting throughput by around 12% (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)