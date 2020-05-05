Credit RSS
May 5, 2020 / 4:17 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

FACTBOX-Oil refineries cut output as coronavirus hits fuel demand

26 Min Read

    May 5 (Reuters) - Oil refineries around the globe have been curbing output since February as fuel
demand has been crushed by global travel restrictions aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus.
    While most refiners are running, several have reduced the amount of barrels of oil they process as
gasoline and diesel use falls sharply.
    Fuel demand has dropped by about 30% worldwide as the coronavirus chokes economic activity, forcing
billions of people to stay home to curb its spread, creating a global supply glut.
    Here is a list of refineries that have reduced output specifically due to lower demand. It does not
include scheduled maintenance:
    
 OPERATOR            REFINERY/LOCATION     CAPACITY    DATE         DETAILS               USN 
                                           (BPD)                                          
 Pilipinas Shell     Tabangao,             110,000     May 5        To shut down                      
 Petroleum Corp      Philippines                                    refinery for one      
                                                                    month from mid-May    
 LyondellBasell      Houston, Texas, U.S.  263,776     May 1        Operating between                 
                                                                    85% and 90% of its    
                                                                    capacity              
 Tupras              Izmir, Turkey         220,000     April 30     To halt output from               
                                                                    May 5 until July 1    
 MOL Group           Hungary, Slovakia                 April 30     Three refineries                  
                     and Croatia                                    running at just over  
                                                                    70% capacity          
 PT Pertamina        Plaju, South                      April 30     Refinery partially                
                     Sumatra, Indonesia                             shut                  
 Raizen              Dock Sud, Argentina   93,000      April 29     Temporarily stopped               
                                                                    production on April   
                                                                    17                    
 Refinor SA          Campo Duran,          25,000      April 29     Suspended operations              
                     Argentina                                                            
 Valero Energy Corp  St. Charles refinery  215,000     April 29     Idled 92,000 bpd FCC              
                     in Norco, Louisiana                                                  
 Husky Energy Inc                                      April 29     All refineries are                
                                                                    running at minimum    
                                                                    rates                 
 Viva Energy Group   Geelong refinery in   120,000     April 27     To shut residual                  
                     Victoria, Australia                            catalytic cracker     
                                                                    and other associated  
                                                                    processing units      
 Royal Dutch Shell   Convent, Louisiana,   211,270     April 22     Shuts small crude                 
 Plc                 U.S.                                           unit                  
 Galp Energia        Sines, Portugal                   April 21     To halt refinery for              
                                                                    a month from May 4    
 PT Pertamina        Balikpapan,                       April 21     Expects total                     
                     Indonesia                                      shutdown of refinery  
                                                                    in early May          
 Husky Energy Inc                                      April 20     Reducing production               
                                                                    and refinery          
                                                                    throughput; U.S.      
                                                                    refinery throughput   
                                                                    reduced by around     
                                                                    95,000 bpd            
 Marathon Petroleum  Martinez,             166,000     April 17     Will idle refinery                
 Corp                California, U.S.                               beginning April 27    
 Eni and Kuwait      Milazzo, Italy        200,000     April 17     Operating at 60%                  
 Petroleum Italy                                                    capacity              
 Federated           Co-op, Saskatchewan,  130,000     April 16     Cut production to                 
 Cooperatives Ltd    Canada                                         90,000 bpd            
 Phillips 66         Ponca City,           207,000     April 15     Shut gasoline unit                
                     Oklahoma, U.S.                                 in early April        
 Royal Dutch Shell   Convent and Norco,    436,570     April 10     Reducing production               
                     Louisiana, U.S.                                at Convent and Norco  
                                                                    refineries            
 Valero Energy Corp  Port Arthur, Texas,   335,000     April 9      FCC operating at                  
                     U.S.                                           minimum capacity      
 BP Plc              United States                     April 9      Three U.S.                        
                                                                    refineries operating  
                                                                    between 80 and 85%    
                                                                    of capacity           
 Marathon Petroleum  Gallup, New Mexico,   26,000      April 8      To temporarily idle               
 Corp                U.S.                                           refinery beginning    
                                                                    on April 15           
 Exxon Mobil Corp    Baton Rouge,          502,500     April 8      Running at                        
                     Louisiana, U.S.                                two-thirds of         
                                                                    capacity              
 PBF Energy          Chalmette,            190,000     April 8      Cut FCC production                
                     Louisiana, U.S.                                by 45%                
 Nigerian National   Nigeria                           April 8      Nigeria to shut down              
 Petroleum                                                          all its oil           
 Corporation (NNPC)                                                 refineries            
 HollyFrontier Corp                                    April 8      Refining segment                  
                                                                    currently running at  
                                                                    about 70% of          
                                                                    capacity              
 MOL Group           Hungary, Slovakia                 April 8      All its refineries,               
                     and Croatia                                    three steam crackers  
                                                                    are running, but at   
                                                                    reduced rates         
 Marathon Petroleum  Galveston Bay         585,000     April 7      Production down 25%               
 Corp                refinery in Texas,                                                   
                     U.S.                                                                 
 Petronor            Bilbao, Spain         220,000     April 7      Shuts down two units              
 Bharat Petroleum    India                             April 7      Refining rate 60%,                
 Corp                                                               from about 90% two    
                                                                    weeks ago             
 Indian Oil Corp     India                             April 7      Crude refining at 11              
                                                                    plants about 50%,     
                                                                    from 70%-75%          
 Caltex Australia    Lytton, Queensland,               April 6      Brings forward                    
 Ltd                 Australia                                      planned shutdown of   
                                                                    refinery to May from  
                                                                    August                
 Chevron             El Segundo,           269,000     April 6      Large CDU shut,                   
                     California, U.S.                               small CDU cut back    
 PBF Energy Inc      Toledo, Ohio, U.S.    170,000     April 6      Delaying restart of               
                                                                    several units         
                                                                    including a cat       
                                                                    cracker and a crude   
                                                                    unit                  
 BP Plc              United States                     April 3      Cuts production at                
                                                                    three U.S.            
                                                                    refineries by about   
                                                                    15%                   
 Binh Son Refining   Dung Quat, Vietnam    130,000     April 3      Cuts output                       
 and Petrochemical                                                                        
 Eni                 Italy                             April 2      Production at                     
                                                                    Italian refineries    
                                                                    has slowed, most at   
                                                                    60% capacity          
 Royal Dutch Shell   Anacortes,            150,000     April 1      Operating at about                
                     Washington, U.S.                               60% capacity          
 Petrobras           Brazil                            April 1      Said would reduce                 
                                                                    refineries'           
                                                                    production but did    
                                                                    not specify by how    
                                                                    much                  
                                                                                          
 CPC Corp            Talin, Taiwan                     April 1      Shut 25,000 bpd                   
                                                                    gasoline-making unit  
                                                                    in March              
 Formosa             Mailiao, Taiwan       540,000     April 1      Plans to be                       
 Petrochemical Corp                                                 processing 480,000    
                                                                    bpd after             
                                                                    maintenance           
 Royal Dutch Shell                                     March 31     Cuts refining output              
                                                                    by 13%                
 Imperial Oil Ltd    Syncrude oil sands                March 31     Will delay                        
                     facility, Canada                               maintenance work      
 Attock Refinery     Rawalpindi, Pakistan  54,000      March 31     Operating at 29%                  
                                                                    capacity; prepared    
                                                                    to shut the complex   
                                                                    in a week's time      
 Sasol Ltd           South Africa                      March 31     Will cut throughput               
                                                                    at some plants        
 Rosneft             Schwedt, Germany      240,000     March 30     Cut runs by some                  
                                                                    70,000 bpd, nearly    
                                                                    third of its          
                                                                    capacity              
 Total               Leuna, Germany        241,000     March 30     Cut production by                 
                                                                    some 25%              
 MOL Group           Slovnaft, Slovakia    124,000     March 30     Cut runs in the last              
                                                                    two weeks by 20-30%   
                                                                    from normal           
                                                                    throughput            
 PKN Orlen           Plock, Poland         330,000     March 30     Decreased runs by                 
                                                                    25%                   
 Valero Energy Corp  McKee in Sunray,      195,000     March 30     Cuts production by                
                     Texas, U.S.                                    more than 30%         
 North Atlantic      Come-by-Chance,       130,000     March 30     To close down                     
 Refining Ltd        Newfoundland and                               refinery              
                     Labrador, Canada                                                     
 PBF Energy                                            March 30     To reduce production              
                                                                    to minimum levels     
 Tupras              Izmir, Turkey                     March 30     Cuts runs by 50%                  
 Tupras              Izmit, Turkey                     March 30     Cuts runs by 20%                  
 Tupras              Kirikkale, Turkey                 March 30     Cuts runs by 50%                  
 Exxon Mobil Corp    Baton Rouge, La.,     502,500     March 30     Shutting small CDU;               
                     U.S.                                           refinery production   
                                                                    will be down 82,500   
                                                                    bpd                   
 Byco Petroleum      Karachi, Pakistan     155,000     March 28     Halted crude                      
 Pakistan Ltd                                                       processing            
 Valero Energy Corp  Port Arthur, Texas,   335,000     March 27     Weighs idling FCC;                
                     U.S.                                           plans to cut          
                                                                    refinery’s            
                                                                    production by 25%     
                                                                    from current levels   
 Reliance            Jamnagar, India       1.4         March 27     To cut refining                   
 Industries Ltd                            million                  throughput in April   
 API                 Ancona, Italy         85,000      March 27     Will suspend                      
                                                                    production            
                                                                    temporarily           
 Indian Oil Corp     India                 5 million   March 27     Cuts crude                        
                                                                    processing by         
                                                                    30%-40%, shuts        
                                                                    Panipat cracker       
 Mangalore Refinery  India                 300,000     March 27     Shuts a third of its              
 and Petrochemicals                                                 refinery, full        
 Ltd                                                                closure likely next   
                                                                    week                  
 Engen               Durban, South Africa  135,000     March 26     To undergo temporary              
                                                                    controlled shutdown   
 Exxon Mobil         Baytown, Texas, USA   565,000     March 26     Shutting down 90,000              
                                                                    bpd FCC               
 Valero Energy Corp  Memphis, Tennessee,   180,000     March 26     May cut production                
                     U.S.                                           by 50% of capacity    
 Petrobras           Brazil                            March 26     Cuts oil production               
                                                                    by 100,000 bpd        
 Ineos               Grangemouth, UK       200,000     March 25     Shut 65,000 crude                 
                                                                    unit                  
 Thai refiners       All of Thailand       1.229       March 25     Reducing their run                
                                           million                  rates by 10% to 20%   
 Bharat Petroleum    Mumbai, India         240,000     March 25     Plans to shut the                 
 Corp                                                               continuous catalytic  
                                                                    cracker and some      
                                                                    other units           
 Bharat Petroleum    Kochi, India          310,000     March 25     Plans to shut vacuum              
 Corp                                                               gasoil                
                                                                    de-sulphuriser and    
                                                                    some other units      
 Phillips 66         Across U.S./Europe    2.2 mln     March 24     Operating in 80%                  
                                                                    range                 
 Sinopec Corp        Tahe, Xinjiang,       100,000     March 23     Shuts 30,000 bpd                  
                     China                                          crude unit            
 Monroe Energy       Trainer,              190,000     March 23     Cuts by 40,000 bpd                
                     Pennsylvania, U.S.                                                   
 CPC Corp            Talin and Taoyuan,    650,000     March 23     To cut April                      
                     Taiwan                                         refining runs         
 Limetree Bay        St. Croix, U.S.                   March 23     Upends refinery                   
 Refining            Virgin Islands                                 restart plan          
 Exxon Mobil Corp    Baton Rouge,          502,500     March 21     Cut refinery                      
                     Louisiana, U.S.                                production by 62,500  
                                                                    bpd                   
 Chevron             El Segundo,           269,000     March 20     Cuts refinery                     
                     California, U.S.                               production            
 Saudi Aramco        Saudi Arabia                      March 19     To cut refinery runs              
                                                                    in April, May         
 Total               Grandpuits, Paris,    102,000     March 19     Delayed restart                   
                     France                                                               
 Marathon Petroleum  Los Angeles,          363,000     March 18     Cut production                    
 Corp                California, U.S.                                                     
 Phillips 66         Los Angeles,          139,000     March 18     Cut production by at              
                     California, U.S.                               least 20%             
 BP                  Gelsenkirchen,                    March 18     Shut 70,000 bpd                   
                     Germany                                        crude unit            
 Ineos               Grangemouth, UK       200,000     March 17     Shut 35,000 crude                 
                                                                    unit                  
 Citgo Petroleum     East Plant Corpus     157,500     March 17     Shut alkylation                   
 Corp                Christi, Texas, U.S.                           unit; cut back        
                                                                    production on the     
                                                                    69,000 bpd FCC        
 Eni                 Sannazzaro, Italy                 March 17     Partially cut                     
                                                                    production due to     
                                                                    planned maintenance   
 Eni                 Taranto, Italy                    March 17     Partially cut                     
                                                                    production due to     
                                                                    planned maintenance   
 Sinopec Corp        Zhenhai, China        460,000     March 4      Plans crude units'                
                                                                    overhaul in March,    
                                                                    May                   
 ChemChina           Zhenghe refinery in   100,000     Feb. 13      Switched off the 5                
                     Shandong province                              million tonnes per    
                                                                    year crude oil unit   
 ChemChina           Changyi and Huaxing   300,000     Feb. 13      Reduced operating                 
                     plants in Shandong                             rates to 60%          
                     province                                                             
 Hengli              Dalian, China         400,000     Feb. 11      Cuts refinery                     
 Petrochemical                                                      operations to 90%     
 PetroChina          China                 3.32        Feb. 10      To reduce its                     
                                           million                  planned crude         
                                                                    throughput by         
                                                                    320,000 bpd in Feb;   
                                                                    March reduction seen  
                                                                    at 377,000 bpd        
 China National      Huizhou, Guangdong    240,000     Feb. 5       Lowering crude oil                
 Offshore Oil        province                                       throughput to         
 Corporation                                                        220,000 bpd in        
 (CNOOC)                                                            February              
 Sinopec Corp        China                 5 million   Feb. 3       Cutting throughput                
                                                                    by around 12%         
 
 (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below