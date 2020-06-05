Russia's Lukoil backs idea of extending OPEC+ deal by two months - RIA

MOSCOW, June 5 (Reuters) - Russian oil producer Lukoil’s vice president, Leonid Fedun, said on Friday “it would be absolutely right” to extend by two months the existing deep oil cuts agreed by OPEC and non-OPEC producers, the RIA news agency reported.

OPEC and its allies led by Russia will hold talks on Saturday to discuss an extension to cuts of 9.7 million barrels per day that were originally only due to run in May and June. (Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy and Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by)