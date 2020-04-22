Russian market lobby asks Moscow Exchange to keep trading oil futures in negative territory

MOSCOW, April 22 (Reuters) - The National Association of Stock Market Participants (NAUFOR) asked the Moscow Exchange on Wednesday to keep in place an option of trading crude oil futures even if their prices swing into negative territory.

Oil futures trading is in focus after U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures collapsed below $0 on Monday for the first time, amid a coronavirus-induced supply glut, and ended the day at minus $37.63 a barrel as traders paid to get rid of oil.

Following the crash, the Moscow Exchange suspended trading of its April futures on Light Sweet Crude Oil blend which are pegged to WTI futures.

“It is extremely important that the Moscow Exchange offers Russian market participants the possibility to carry out transactions even if prices exceed trade limits and turn into negative readings,” NAUFOR said in a statement.

“Otherwise, Russian participants will be deprived of the possibility to minimise losses and close positions as quickly as possible,” NAUFOR said on its website.

After halting the trading of the oil futures, the Moscow Exchange asked Chicago-based CME Group Inc to spell out ways to use negative future prices as settlement prices, the bourse said on Tuesday.

The Moscow Exchange trades two oil futures, on Light Sweet Crude Oil and Brent. The latter saw an average monthly turnover of 2.6 trillion roubles ($34.18 billion) this year compared with the 2.9 billion roubles ($38.13 million) for the former.

On Wednesday, U.S. WTI futures were up 27.8% at $14.79 per barrel.