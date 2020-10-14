OPEC+ is sticking with plans to ease output cuts - Russia's Novak

FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak arrives at the OPEC headquarters in Vienna, Austria December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday that the OPEC+ group of leading oil producers will start easing output curbs as planned despite a spike in coronavirus cases worldwide.

“Despite the start of the second wave of the epidemic, we, together with colleagues, continue to look at the situation with optimism and believe that we will be able to gradually raise production,” Novak said in an article in the ministry’s in-house magazine.

OPEC+ plans to taper its output curbs from Jan. 1. The group is currently reducing production by 7.7 million barrels per day to help balance the market, support prices and reduce inventories.