Russian average oil output in first 22 days of April at 11.28 mln bpd - source

MOSCOW, April 23 (Reuters) - Russia’s average oil output in the first 22 days of April stood at 11.28 million barrels per day (bpd), largely unchanged from March levels, a source familiar with official production data told Reuters on Thursday.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other leading oil producers led by Russia agreed earlier this month to reduce their production by a combined 9.7 million barrels per day in May-June to combat falling demand due to the spread of the coronavirus. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alison Williams)