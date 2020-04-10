Kremlin: Putin and Trump discuss OPEC+ oil cuts deal

MOSCOW, April 10 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, in a phone call on Friday, discussed a potential global deal on oil production cuts by the group known as OPEC+, the Kremlin said.

It added that Trump had told Putin about his talks with leaders of some oil producing countries. They agreed to continue the discussion on oil.

The Kremlin also said that both leaders discussed the coronavirus crisis as well as mutual cooperation in space. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Polina Ivanova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)