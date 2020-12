FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak speaks during a joint press conference with Saudi Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al-Saud (not pictured) at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 19, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday that Russia hoped the incoming U.S. administration of President-elect Joe Biden would not have an impact on joint action aimed at improving oil markets.

He said Moscow had noted statements from the incoming administration that appeared to contradict U.S. policy of the last four years.