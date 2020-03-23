U.S. to send Victoria Coates as special energy envoy to Saudi Arabia- sources

March 23 (Reuters) - The Trump administration will appoint Victoria Coates as a special energy representative to Saudi Arabia as Washington struggles to deal with a global oil price crash that drags on the economy and threatens U.S. energy producers, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Coates, who was one of President Donald Trump’s longest serving security aides, moved from the White House in February to become a senior adviser to Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Sandra Maler)