Energy
March 27, 2020

Saudi says no talks with Russia over more OPEC+ countries or joint pact

DUBAI, March 27 (Reuters) - A Saudi Arabian energy ministry official said on Friday there had been no contact between the Saudi and Russian energy ministers over any increase in the number of OPEC+ countries, nor any discussion of a joint agreement to balance oil markets.

The comments come after a senior Russian official said Moscow was in contact with Riyadh and a number of other countries to see if the number of OPEC+ members might increase, raising the possibility of a joint agreement to balance oil markets. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Mark Potter)

