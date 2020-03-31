Saudi Aramco tells service firms to support its oil output hike to 12 mln bpd from April- source

DUBAI, March 31 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco has asked key energy service companies to support the state oil giant’s plans to produce at its maximum oil output capacity of 12 million barrels per day “starting April 1 and for the foreseeable future”, a Saudi oil industry source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Aramco has also told the service companies to “avail the required resources including workforce and equipments” to help it raise its oil production capacity to 13 million bpd, the Saudi source said. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Alex Richardson)