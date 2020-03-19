FACTBOX-North American oil producers slash budgets by 30% amid crude price rout

(Adds Diamondback, Continental, Canadian Natural, Baytex, Paramount, Amplify, Cardinal and Whitecap) March 19 (Reuters) - North America oil and gas producers have cut their 2020 budgets by more than 30% on average, data compiled by Reuters showed, following a slump in crude prices. Since the launch of the price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, Brent crude has declined about 60% to below $26.73, while U.S. crude has dived 61% to about $23.83. The world is witnessing one of its biggest demand shocks, as travel curbs worldwide due to the coronavirus have reduced oil consumption by millions of barrels per day. Companies including Conocophillips, Occidental Petroleum Corp, Continental Resources as well as Canadian Natural Resources and Husky Energy Inc have slashed spending. Oil major Exxon Mobil on Monday said it will make "significant" cuts to spending, but did not provide details. Rival Chevron Corp said it was looking at ways to trim spending that could lead to lower near-term oil production. A list of companies that have cut their capital spending: % change ConocoPhillips* $5,900.00 $6,600.00 -10.61% Mar.17 nL4N2BB3Y0 EOG Resources Inc $4,500.00 $6,500.00 -30.77% Mar. 16 nPn6bCnd5a Occidental Petroleum Corp $3,600.00 $5,300.00 -32.08% Mar. 10 nL4N2B33TD Hess Corp $2,200.00 $3,000.00 -26.67% Mar. 17 nL4N2BA3QS Canadian Natural Resources Ltd^^ $2,050.00 $2,800.00 -26.79% Mar. 18 nL4N2BB5BU Concho Resources Inc $2,000.00 $2,700.00 -25.93% Mar. 17 nL4N2BA3CT Marathon Oil Corp $1,900.00 $2,400.00 -20.83% Mar. 10 nL4N2B32Z7 Pioneer Natural Resources Co $1,800.00 $3,300.00 -45.45% Mar. 16 nBw1dKbZZa Husky Energy Inc^^ $1,740.00 $2,390.00 -27.20% Mar. 12 nL4N2B55OP Diamondback Energy Inc $1,700.00 $2,900.00 -41.38% Mar. 19 nGNXyWXc8 WPX Energy Inc $1,337.50 $1,737.50 -23.02% Mar. 18 nPn1XqmSZa Devon Energy Corp $1,300.00 $1,800.00 -27.78% Mar. 12 nL4N2B53H1 Noble Energy Inc $1,200.00 $1,700.00 -29.41% Mar. 12 nBw7WbMkSa Continental Resources Inc $1,200.00 $2,650.00 -54.72% Mar. 19 nL4N2BC3NH EQT Corp $1,125.00 $1,200.00 -6.25% Mar.16 nL4N2B94CQ Apache Corp $1,100.00 $1,750.00 -37.14% Mar. 12 nL4N2B53RC Parsley Energy Inc* ** $1,000.00 $1,700.00 -41.18% Mar. 18 nPn1XqmSZa Murphy Oil Corp $950.00 $1,450.00 -34.48% Mar. 12 nBw8552dJa PDC Energy Inc $814.00 $1,050.00 -22.48% Mar. 11 nGNX3pD7t8 Cimarex Energy Co $715.00 $1,300.00 -45.00% Mar. 17 nPnn4Q0Ca Callon Petrlouem Co $712.50 $975.00 -26.92% Mar. 17 nL4N2BA3QS Cenovus Energy Inc^^ $690.00 $1,020.00 -32.35% Mar. 10 nL4N2B32KR Seven Generation Energy Ltd $635.00 $776.00 -18.17% Mar. 10 nBw8plrg9a Crescent Point Inc^^ $539.61 $827.40 -34.78% Mar. 16 nL4N2B94CQ Whiting Petroleum Corp $417.50 $602.50 -30.71% Mar. 16 nBw5n2PcLa Talos Energy^ $408.00 $533.00 -23.45% Mar. 11 nPn1P9dPsa Arc Resources Ltd^^ $217.00 $361.00 -39.89% Mar. 13 nCNW686g1a Birchcliff Energy Ltd^^ $207.00 $254.00 -18.50% Mar. 11 nGNX1h7dc3 Whitecap Resources Inc^^ $141.73 $248.89 -43.06% Mar. 17 nCNW08xW3a Baytex Energy Corp^^ $190.15 $371.61 -48.83% Mar. 19 nGNX9CYGt7 Paramount Resources Ltd^^ $150.39 $276.59 -45.63% Mar. 19 nCNWn8Dbwa Meg Energy Corp^^ $145.00 $182.00 -20.33% Mar. 10 nCNWRBFGYa Kelt Exploration Ltd^^ $99.00 $154.00 -35.71% Mar. 18 nNFCzhpXk Bonanza Creek Energy Inc $90.00 $225.00 -60.00% Mar. 12 nGNX4qJdvs Gran Tierra Energy Inc $70.00 $210.00 -66.67% Mar. 12 nGNX59bXW6 Pipestone Energy Ltd^^ $43.00 $108.00 -60.19% Mar. 12 nGNX2pXtrB Amplify Energy Corp $29.00 $46.00 -36.96% Mar. 19 nGNX9ynDH0 Cardinal Energy Ltd^^ $21.44 $45.63 -53.01% Mar. 18 nGNX3KmQBQ W&T Offshore Inc $20.00 $75.00 -73.33% Mar. 17 nGNX30SgBM Gear Energy Ltd ^^ $9.00 $34.58 -73.97% Mar. 11 nCNW79pnla TransGlobe Energy Corp* $7.10 $37.10 -80.86% Mar. 12 nGNX2SJ1mC $42,973.92 $61,590.80 -30.23% * As calculated by Reuters ** Parsley said it was reducing its 2020 capital budget to less than $1.0 billion ^ Talos said it will cut its 2020 budget by more than $125 million ^^ Converted to U.S. dollars from Canadian dollars (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel/Arun Koyyur/Sherry Jacob-Phillips)