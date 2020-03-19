Healthcare
March 16, 2020 / 5:46 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

FACTBOX-North American oil producers slash budgets by 30% amid crude price rout

7 Min Read

 (Adds Diamondback, Continental, Canadian Natural, Baytex, Paramount, Amplify, Cardinal and Whitecap)
    March 19 (Reuters) - North America oil and gas producers have cut their 2020 budgets by more than 30% on average, data
compiled by Reuters showed, following a slump in crude prices.
    Since the launch of the price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, Brent crude has declined about 60% to below
$26.73, while U.S. crude has dived 61% to about $23.83. The world is witnessing one of its biggest demand shocks,
as travel curbs worldwide due to the coronavirus have reduced oil consumption by millions of barrels per day.   
   Companies including Conocophillips, Occidental Petroleum Corp, Continental Resources as well as
Canadian Natural Resources and Husky Energy Inc have slashed spending. 
    Oil major Exxon Mobil on Monday said it will make "significant" cuts to spending, but did not provide details.
Rival Chevron Corp said it was looking at ways to trim spending that could lead to lower near-term oil production.

    A list of companies that have cut their capital spending:  
    
                                                                                       % change                 
 ConocoPhillips*                                       $5,900.00            $6,600.00   -10.61%  Mar.17         nL4N2BB3Y0
 EOG Resources Inc                                     $4,500.00            $6,500.00   -30.77%  Mar. 16        nPn6bCnd5a
 Occidental Petroleum Corp                             $3,600.00            $5,300.00   -32.08%  Mar. 10        nL4N2B33TD
 Hess Corp                                             $2,200.00            $3,000.00   -26.67%  Mar. 17        nL4N2BA3QS
 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd^^                      $2,050.00            $2,800.00   -26.79%  Mar. 18        nL4N2BB5BU
 Concho Resources Inc                                  $2,000.00            $2,700.00   -25.93%  Mar. 17        nL4N2BA3CT
 Marathon Oil Corp                                     $1,900.00            $2,400.00   -20.83%  Mar. 10        nL4N2B32Z7
 Pioneer Natural Resources Co                          $1,800.00            $3,300.00   -45.45%  Mar. 16        nBw1dKbZZa
 Husky Energy Inc^^                                    $1,740.00            $2,390.00   -27.20%  Mar. 12        nL4N2B55OP
 Diamondback Energy Inc                                $1,700.00            $2,900.00   -41.38%  Mar. 19        nGNXyWXc8
 WPX Energy Inc                                        $1,337.50            $1,737.50   -23.02%  Mar. 18        nPn1XqmSZa
 Devon Energy Corp                                     $1,300.00            $1,800.00   -27.78%  Mar. 12        nL4N2B53H1
 Noble Energy Inc                                      $1,200.00            $1,700.00   -29.41%  Mar. 12        nBw7WbMkSa
 Continental Resources Inc                             $1,200.00            $2,650.00   -54.72%  Mar. 19        nL4N2BC3NH
 EQT Corp                                              $1,125.00            $1,200.00    -6.25%  Mar.16         nL4N2B94CQ
 Apache Corp                                           $1,100.00            $1,750.00   -37.14%  Mar. 12        nL4N2B53RC
 Parsley Energy Inc* **                                $1,000.00            $1,700.00   -41.18%  Mar. 18        nPn1XqmSZa
 Murphy Oil Corp                                         $950.00            $1,450.00   -34.48%  Mar. 12        nBw8552dJa
 PDC Energy Inc                                          $814.00            $1,050.00   -22.48%  Mar. 11        nGNX3pD7t8
 Cimarex Energy Co                                       $715.00            $1,300.00   -45.00%  Mar. 17        nPnn4Q0Ca
 Callon Petrlouem Co                                     $712.50              $975.00   -26.92%  Mar. 17        nL4N2BA3QS
 Cenovus Energy Inc^^                                    $690.00            $1,020.00   -32.35%  Mar. 10        nL4N2B32KR
 Seven Generation Energy Ltd                             $635.00              $776.00   -18.17%  Mar. 10        nBw8plrg9a
 Crescent Point Inc^^                                    $539.61              $827.40   -34.78%  Mar. 16        nL4N2B94CQ
 Whiting Petroleum Corp                                  $417.50              $602.50   -30.71%  Mar. 16        nBw5n2PcLa
 Talos Energy^                                           $408.00              $533.00   -23.45%  Mar. 11        nPn1P9dPsa
 Arc Resources Ltd^^                                     $217.00              $361.00   -39.89%  Mar. 13        nCNW686g1a
 Birchcliff Energy Ltd^^                                 $207.00              $254.00   -18.50%  Mar. 11        nGNX1h7dc3
 Whitecap Resources Inc^^                                $141.73              $248.89   -43.06%  Mar. 17        nCNW08xW3a
 Baytex Energy Corp^^                                    $190.15              $371.61   -48.83%  Mar. 19        nGNX9CYGt7
 Paramount Resources Ltd^^                               $150.39              $276.59   -45.63%  Mar. 19        nCNWn8Dbwa
 Meg Energy Corp^^                                       $145.00              $182.00   -20.33%  Mar. 10        nCNWRBFGYa
 Kelt Exploration Ltd^^                                   $99.00              $154.00   -35.71%  Mar. 18        nNFCzhpXk
 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc                                 $90.00              $225.00   -60.00%  Mar. 12        nGNX4qJdvs
 Gran Tierra Energy Inc                                   $70.00              $210.00   -66.67%  Mar. 12        nGNX59bXW6
 Pipestone Energy Ltd^^                                   $43.00              $108.00   -60.19%  Mar. 12        nGNX2pXtrB
 Amplify Energy Corp                                      $29.00               $46.00   -36.96%  Mar. 19        nGNX9ynDH0
 Cardinal Energy Ltd^^                                    $21.44               $45.63   -53.01%  Mar. 18        nGNX3KmQBQ
 W&T Offshore Inc                                         $20.00               $75.00   -73.33%  Mar. 17        nGNX30SgBM
 Gear Energy Ltd ^^                                        $9.00               $34.58   -73.97%  Mar. 11        nCNW79pnla
 TransGlobe Energy Corp*                                   $7.10               $37.10   -80.86%  Mar. 12        nGNX2SJ1mC
                                                                                                                          
                                                      $42,973.92           $61,590.80   -30.23%                           
    
* As calculated by Reuters
** Parsley said it was reducing its 2020 capital budget to less than $1.0 billion
^ Talos said it will cut its 2020 budget by more than $125 million
^^ Converted to U.S. dollars from Canadian dollars

 (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel/Arun Koyyur/Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below