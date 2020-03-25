FACTBOX-North American oil producers slash budgets by about 30% amid crude price rout

(Adds Chevron, Suncor, Centennial, Laredo, Frontera, Jadestone, Geo-Park, Athabasca, Secure Energy; Updates Occidental) March 25 (Reuters) - North American oil and gas producers have cut their 2020 budgets by about 30%, or more than $25 billion, data compiled by Reuters showed, following a slump in crude prices. Since the launch of a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, Brent crude has declined more than 40% to about $26 a barrel, while U.S. crude has dived 43% to $23.49. The world is witnessing one of its biggest demand shocks, as travel curbs worldwide due to the coronavirus have reduced oil consumption by millions of barrels per day. Companies including Chevron Corp, Conocophillips, Occidental Petroleum Corp as well as Canadian Natural Resources Ltd and Suncor Energy Inc have slashed spending. Oil major Exxon Mobil last week said it will make "significant" cuts to spending, but did not provide details. A list of companies that have cut their capital spending: % change Chevron Corp $16,000.00 $20,000.00 -20.00% Mar.24 nL1N2BH0MD ConocoPhillips* $5,900.00 $6,600.00 -10.61% Mar.17 nL4N2BB3Y0 EOG Resources Inc $4,500.00 $6,500.00 -30.77% Mar. 16 nPn6bCnd5a Suncor Energy Inc^^ $2,920.00 $3,960.00 -26.26% Mar. 23 nGNX14k4Lj Occidental Petroleum Corp $2,800.00 $5,300.00 -47.17% Mar. 10 nL4N2B33TD Hess Corp $2,200.00 $3,000.00 -26.67% Mar. 17 nL4N2BA3QS Canadian Natural Resources Ltd^^ $2,050.00 $2,800.00 -26.79% Mar. 18 nL4N2BB5BU Concho Resources Inc $2,000.00 $2,700.00 -25.93% Mar. 17 nL4N2BA3CT Marathon Oil Corp $1,900.00 $2,400.00 -20.83% Mar. 10 nL4N2B32Z7 Pioneer Natural Resources Co $1,800.00 $3,300.00 -45.45% Mar. 16 nBw1dKbZZa Husky Energy Inc^^ $1,740.00 $2,390.00 -27.20% Mar. 12 nL4N2B55OP Diamondback Energy Inc $1,700.00 $2,900.00 -41.38% Mar. 19 nGNXyWXc8 WPX Energy Inc $1,337.50 $1,737.50 -23.02% Mar. 18 nPn1XqmSZa Devon Energy Corp $1,300.00 $1,800.00 -27.78% Mar. 12 nL4N2B53H1 Noble Energy Inc $1,200.00 $1,700.00 -29.41% Mar. 12 nBw7WbMkSa Continental Resources Inc $1,200.00 $2,650.00 -54.72% Mar. 19 nL4N2BC3NH EQT Corp $1,125.00 $1,200.00 -6.25% Mar. 16 nL4N2B94CQ Apache Corp $1,100.00 $1,750.00 -37.14% Mar. 12 nL4N2B53RC Parsley Energy Inc* ** $1,000.00 $1,700.00 -41.18% Mar. 18 nPn1XqmSZa Murphy Oil Corp $950.00 $1,450.00 -34.48% Mar. 12 nBw8552dJa PDC Energy Inc $814.00 $1,050.00 -22.48% Mar. 11 nGNX3pD7t8 Cimarex Energy Co $715.00 $1,300.00 -45.00% Mar. 17 nPnn4Q0Ca Callon Petrlouem Co $712.50 $975.00 -26.92% Mar. 17 nL4N2BA3QS Cenovus Energy Inc^^ $690.00 $1,020.00 -32.35% Mar. 10 nL4N2B32KR Seven Generation Energy Ltd $635.00 $776.00 -18.17% Mar. 10 nBw8plrg9a Crescent Point Inc^^ $539.61 $827.40 -34.78% Mar. 16 nL4N2B94CQ Whiting Petroleum Corp $417.50 $602.50 -30.71% Mar. 16 nBw5n2PcLa Talos Energy Inc* $392.50 $533.00 -26.36% Mar. 11 nPrehLbJta Centennial Resource Development Inc* $320.00 $640.00 -50.00% Mar. 19 nGNXQPbXR Laredo Petroleum Inc $290.00 $450.00 -35.56% Mar. 23 nGNXbJqBfk Arc Resources Ltd^^ $217.00 $361.00 -39.89% Mar. 13 nCNW686g1a Birchcliff Energy Ltd^^ $207.00 $254.00 -18.50% Mar. 11 nGNX1h7dc3 Baytex Energy Corp^^ $190.15 $371.61 -48.83% Mar. 19 nGNX9CYGt7 Paramount Resources Ltd^^ $150.39 $276.59 -45.63% Mar. 19 nCNWn8Dbwa Meg Energy Corp^^ $145.00 $182.00 -20.33% Mar. 10 nCNWRBFGYa Whitecap Resources Inc^^ $141.73 $248.89 -43.06% Mar. 17 nCNW08xW3a Frontera Energy Corp* $140.00 $350.00 -60.00% Mar. 23 nPn8xz2z4a Kelt Exploration Ltd^^ $99.00 $154.00 -35.71% Mar. 18 nNFCzhpXk Bonanza Creek Energy Inc $90.00 $225.00 -60.00% Mar. 12 nGNX4qJdvs Jadestone Energy Inc* $87.50 $175.00 -50.00% Mar. 20 nRSS7616Ga GeoPark Ltd $75.00 $190.00 -60.53% Mar. 19 nBw3KWn9ja Gran Tierra Energy Inc $70.00 $210.00 -66.67% Mar. 12 nGNX59bXW6 Athabasca Oil Corp ^^ $66.00 $87.00 -24.14% Mar. 20 nGNX3VfJHm Pipestone Energy Ltd^^ $43.00 $108.00 -60.19% Mar. 12 nGNX2pXtrB SECURE Energy Services Inc*^^ $42.00 $56.00 -25.00% Mar. 24 nCNWGRNTYa Amplify Energy Corp $29.00 $46.00 -36.96% Mar. 19 nGNX9ynDH0 Cardinal Energy Ltd^^ $21.44 $45.63 -53.01% Mar. 18 nGNX3KmQBQ W&T Offshore Inc $20.00 $75.00 -73.33% Mar. 17 nGNX30SgBM Gear Energy Ltd^^ $9.00 $34.58 -73.97% Mar. 11 nCNW79pnla TransGlobe Energy Corp* $7.10 $37.10 -80.86% Mar. 12 nGNX2SJ1mC -29.03% * As calculated by Reuters ** Parsley said it was reducing its 2020 capital budget to less than $1.0 billion ^^ Converted to U.S. dollars from Canadian dollars (Reporting by Arathy S Nair and Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel/Arun Koyyur/Sherry Jacob-Phillips/Uttaresh.V)