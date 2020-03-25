Healthcare
FACTBOX-North American oil producers slash budgets by about 30% amid crude price rout

 (Adds Chevron, Suncor, Centennial, Laredo, Frontera, Jadestone, Geo-Park, Athabasca, Secure Energy; Updates Occidental)
    March 25 (Reuters) - North American oil and gas producers have cut their 2020 budgets by about 30%, or more than $25 billion,
data compiled by Reuters showed, following a slump in crude prices.
    Since the launch of a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, Brent crude has declined more than 40% to about $26
a barrel, while U.S. crude has dived 43% to $23.49. The world is witnessing one of its biggest demand shocks, as travel
curbs worldwide due to the coronavirus have reduced oil consumption by millions of barrels per day.   
   Companies including Chevron Corp, Conocophillips, Occidental Petroleum Corp as well as Canadian
Natural Resources Ltd and Suncor Energy Inc have slashed spending. 
    Oil major Exxon Mobil last week said it will make "significant" cuts to spending, but did not provide details.

    A list of companies that have cut their capital spending:      
                                                                                           % change                   
 Chevron Corp                                             $16,000.00           $20,000.00   -20.00%  Mar.24           nL1N2BH0MD
 ConocoPhillips*                                           $5,900.00            $6,600.00   -10.61%  Mar.17           nL4N2BB3Y0
 EOG Resources Inc                                         $4,500.00            $6,500.00   -30.77%  Mar. 16          nPn6bCnd5a
 Suncor Energy Inc^^                                       $2,920.00            $3,960.00   -26.26%  Mar. 23          nGNX14k4Lj
 Occidental Petroleum Corp                                 $2,800.00            $5,300.00   -47.17%  Mar. 10          nL4N2B33TD
 Hess Corp                                                 $2,200.00            $3,000.00   -26.67%  Mar. 17          nL4N2BA3QS
 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd^^                          $2,050.00            $2,800.00   -26.79%  Mar. 18          nL4N2BB5BU
 Concho Resources Inc                                      $2,000.00            $2,700.00   -25.93%  Mar. 17          nL4N2BA3CT
 Marathon Oil Corp                                         $1,900.00            $2,400.00   -20.83%  Mar. 10          nL4N2B32Z7
 Pioneer Natural Resources Co                              $1,800.00            $3,300.00   -45.45%  Mar. 16          nBw1dKbZZa
 Husky Energy Inc^^                                        $1,740.00            $2,390.00   -27.20%  Mar. 12          nL4N2B55OP
 Diamondback Energy Inc                                    $1,700.00            $2,900.00   -41.38%  Mar. 19          nGNXyWXc8
 WPX Energy Inc                                            $1,337.50            $1,737.50   -23.02%  Mar. 18          nPn1XqmSZa
 Devon Energy Corp                                         $1,300.00            $1,800.00   -27.78%  Mar. 12          nL4N2B53H1
 Noble Energy Inc                                          $1,200.00            $1,700.00   -29.41%  Mar. 12          nBw7WbMkSa
 Continental Resources Inc                                 $1,200.00            $2,650.00   -54.72%  Mar. 19          nL4N2BC3NH
 EQT Corp                                                  $1,125.00            $1,200.00    -6.25%  Mar. 16          nL4N2B94CQ
 Apache Corp                                               $1,100.00            $1,750.00   -37.14%  Mar. 12          nL4N2B53RC
 Parsley Energy Inc* **                                    $1,000.00            $1,700.00   -41.18%  Mar. 18          nPn1XqmSZa
 Murphy Oil Corp                                             $950.00            $1,450.00   -34.48%  Mar. 12          nBw8552dJa
 PDC Energy Inc                                              $814.00            $1,050.00   -22.48%  Mar. 11          nGNX3pD7t8
 Cimarex Energy Co                                           $715.00            $1,300.00   -45.00%  Mar. 17          nPnn4Q0Ca
 Callon Petrlouem Co                                         $712.50              $975.00   -26.92%  Mar. 17          nL4N2BA3QS
 Cenovus Energy Inc^^                                        $690.00            $1,020.00   -32.35%  Mar. 10          nL4N2B32KR
 Seven Generation Energy Ltd                                 $635.00              $776.00   -18.17%  Mar. 10          nBw8plrg9a
 Crescent Point Inc^^                                        $539.61              $827.40   -34.78%  Mar. 16          nL4N2B94CQ
 Whiting Petroleum Corp                                      $417.50              $602.50   -30.71%  Mar. 16          nBw5n2PcLa
 Talos Energy Inc*                                           $392.50              $533.00   -26.36%  Mar. 11          nPrehLbJta
 Centennial Resource Development Inc*                        $320.00              $640.00   -50.00%  Mar. 19          nGNXQPbXR
 Laredo Petroleum Inc                                        $290.00              $450.00   -35.56%  Mar. 23          nGNXbJqBfk
 Arc Resources Ltd^^                                         $217.00              $361.00   -39.89%  Mar. 13          nCNW686g1a
 Birchcliff Energy Ltd^^                                     $207.00              $254.00   -18.50%  Mar. 11          nGNX1h7dc3
 Baytex Energy Corp^^                                        $190.15              $371.61   -48.83%  Mar. 19          nGNX9CYGt7
 Paramount Resources Ltd^^                                   $150.39              $276.59   -45.63%  Mar. 19          nCNWn8Dbwa
 Meg Energy Corp^^                                           $145.00              $182.00   -20.33%  Mar. 10          nCNWRBFGYa
 Whitecap Resources Inc^^                                    $141.73              $248.89   -43.06%  Mar. 17          nCNW08xW3a
 Frontera Energy Corp*                                       $140.00              $350.00   -60.00%  Mar. 23          nPn8xz2z4a
 Kelt Exploration Ltd^^                                       $99.00              $154.00   -35.71%  Mar. 18          nNFCzhpXk
 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc                                     $90.00              $225.00   -60.00%  Mar. 12          nGNX4qJdvs
 Jadestone Energy Inc*                                        $87.50              $175.00   -50.00%  Mar. 20          nRSS7616Ga
 GeoPark Ltd                                                  $75.00              $190.00   -60.53%  Mar. 19          nBw3KWn9ja
 Gran Tierra Energy Inc                                       $70.00              $210.00   -66.67%  Mar. 12          nGNX59bXW6
 Athabasca Oil Corp ^^                                        $66.00               $87.00   -24.14%  Mar. 20          nGNX3VfJHm
 Pipestone Energy Ltd^^                                       $43.00              $108.00   -60.19%  Mar. 12          nGNX2pXtrB
 SECURE Energy Services Inc*^^                                $42.00               $56.00   -25.00%  Mar. 24          nCNWGRNTYa
 Amplify Energy Corp                                          $29.00               $46.00   -36.96%  Mar. 19          nGNX9ynDH0
 Cardinal Energy Ltd^^                                        $21.44               $45.63   -53.01%  Mar. 18          nGNX3KmQBQ
 W&T Offshore Inc                                             $20.00               $75.00   -73.33%  Mar. 17          nGNX30SgBM
 Gear Energy Ltd^^                                             $9.00               $34.58   -73.97%  Mar. 11          nCNW79pnla
 TransGlobe Energy Corp*                                       $7.10               $37.10   -80.86%  Mar. 12          nGNX2SJ1mC
                                                                                                                                 
                                                                                            -29.03%                              
 
* As calculated by Reuters
** Parsley said it was reducing its 2020 capital budget to less than $1.0 billion
^^ Converted to U.S. dollars from Canadian dollars

