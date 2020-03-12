Healthcare
FACTBOX-North American oil producers slash budgets by about 30% to cope with oil price rout

    March 12 (Reuters) - North America oil and gas producers have slashed their capital
spending by about 30% on average after crude prices crashed early this week, according to
data compiled by Reuters.
    Oil producers have been scaling back spending since the last price crash in 2014, and
the latest cuts come as the coronavirus outbreak crimps demand and a price war between
top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia threatens to flood the oil market, pushing U.S.
crude to about $30 a barrel.
    Devon Energy, Apache Corp and Murphy Oil Corp on Thursday
became the latest to join a list of producers to slash their spending.
    Earlier, Occidental Petroleum Corp announced it would cut its dividend, while
oil major Chevron Corp said it was looking at ways to trim spending that could
lead to lower near-term oil production.
    Here are a list of companies that have cut their spending plans so far:
    
 Company                    RIC        2020 revised capex   2020 previous capex  % change
                                       (midpoint; in mln)   (midpoint; in mln)   
 Occidental Petroleum Corp                       $3,600.00            $5,300.00   -32.08%
 Marathon Oil Corp                               $1,900.00            $2,400.00   -20.83%
 Cenovus Energy Inc^^                              $690.00            $1,020.00   -32.35%
 Apache Corp                                     $1,100.00            $1,750.00   -37.14%
 Murphy Oil Corp                                   $950.00            $1,450.00   -34.48%
 Meg Energy Corp^^                                 $145.00              $182.00   -20.33%
 Birchcliff Energy Ltd^^                           $207.00              $254.00   -18.50%
 TransGlobe Energy Corp*                             $7.10               $37.10   -80.86%
 PDC Energy Inc                                    $814.00            $1,050.00   -22.48%
 Talos Energy^                                     $407.50              $532.50   -23.47%
 Gear Energy                                        $13.00               $50.00   -74.00%
 Devon Energy                                    $1,300.00            $1,800.00   -27.78%
                                                                                         
 Total                                          $11,133.60           $15,825.60   -29.65%
 
* As calculated by Reuters
^ Talos said it will reduce its previously announced 2020 spending guidance by more than
$125 million
^^ Converted to U.S. dollars from Canadian dollars
Notes:
 
** Chevron Corp said it was looking at ways to reduce spending, but did not
provide details; 2020 organic capex guidance was $20 billion
     
** Diamondback Energy said it will reduce capital budget, but did not provide a
new estimate; 2020 capex guidance was $2.8 billion to $3 billion
 
** Matador Resources said it was taking actions to reduce spending, but did not
provide details; 2020 capex for drilling, completing and equipping wells was $690 million
to $750 million
 
** California Resources Corp said it was reducing its investment; 2020 capex
guidance was about $260 million to $500 million
 
** Ovintiv Inc cut second-quarter spending by $300 million and said it was
prepared to further reduce investments throughout the year; 2020 capex guidance was $2.7
billion
    
($1 = 1.3773 Canadian dollars)

 (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
