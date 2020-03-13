Healthcare
FACTBOX-North American oil producers slash budgets to cope with crude price rout

 (Adds Noble Energy, Husky, Gran Tierra, Arc Resources, Pipestone and Bonanza Creek)
    March 13 (Reuters) - North America oil and gas producers have slashed their capital
spending by about 30% on average after crude prices crashed early this week, according
to data compiled by Reuters.
    The latest spending cuts come as the coronavirus outbreak crimps demand and a price
war between top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia threatens to flood the oil market. 
    Companies including Occidental Petroleum Corp, Apache Corp, Cenovus
Energy and Husky Energy Inc have slashed their spending for the year. 
    Chevron Corp said it was looking at ways to trim spending that could lead
to lower near-term oil production. The company, however, did not provide details. The
oil major's 2020 organic capex guidance was $20 billion.
    Here is a list of companies that have cut their budgets for the year:
  
                                                                               % change
 Occidental Petroleum Corp                     $3,600.00            $5,300.00   -32.08%
 Marathon Oil Corp                             $1,900.00            $2,400.00   -20.83%
 Cenovus Energy Inc^^                            $690.00            $1,020.00   -32.35%
 Apache Corp                                   $1,100.00            $1,750.00   -37.14%
 Murphy Oil Corp                                 $950.00            $1,450.00   -34.48%
 Meg Energy Corp^^                               $145.00              $182.00   -20.33%
 Birchcliff Energy Ltd^^                         $207.00              $254.00   -18.50%
 TransGlobe Energy Corp*                           $7.10               $37.10   -80.86%
 PDC Energy Inc                                  $814.00            $1,050.00   -22.48%
 Talos Energy^                                   $408.00              $533.00   -23.45%
 Gear Energy                                      $13.00               $50.00   -74.00%
 Devon Energy                                  $1,300.00            $1,800.00   -27.78%
 Noble Energy Inc                              $1,200.00            $1,700.00   -29.41%
 Husky Energy Inc^^                            $1,740.00            $2,390.00   -27.20%
 Gran Tierra Energy Inc                           $70.00              $210.00   -66.67%
 Arc Resources Ltd ^^                            $217.00              $361.00   -39.89%
 Pipestone Energy Ltd ^^                          $43.00              $108.00   -60.19%
 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc                         $90.00              $225.00   -60.00%
                                                                                       
                                              $14,494.10           $20,820.10   -30.38%
 

* As calculated by Reuters
^ Talos said it will cut its 2020 budget by more than $125 million
^^ Converted to U.S. dollars from Canadian dollars
    
Notes:
 
** Diamondback Energy said it will reduce budget but did not provide a new
estimate; 2020 capex guidance was $2.8 billion to $3 billion.
    
** Matador Resources and California Resources Corp said they were
planning to reduce their budgets. Matador's capex was $690 million to $750 million,
California Resources was planning to spend about $260 million to $500 million.

    
** Ovintiv Inc said it was prepared to reduce investments throughout the year.
Its 2020 capex guidance was $2.7 billion.
     
** QEP Resources Inc expects to cut planned 2020 and 2021 combined capex by
more than $300 million; 2020 capex guidance was $545.5 million to $595 million.
     
($1 = C$1.38)

 (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
