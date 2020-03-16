FACTBOX-North American oil producers slash budgets to cope with crude price rout

(Adds EQT Corp, Whiting Petroleum, EOG Resources, Crescent Point) March 13 (Reuters) - North America oil and gas producers have cut their 2020 budgets by about 30% on average, according to data compiled by Reuters, following a slump in crude prices. Since the start of the price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, U.S. West Texas Intermediate has fallen 23.1%, while Brent Crude has declined 25.2%. Adding to woes is a crimp in demand due to the coronavirus outbreak. Companies including EOG Resources Inc, Occidental Petroleum Corp, Cenovus Energy and Husky Energy Inc have slashed their spending. Oil major Chevron Corp said it was looking at ways to trim spending that could lead to lower near-term oil production. It had expected 2020 organic capex of $20 billion. Company RIC 2020 revised capex 2020 previous capex % change (midpoint; in mln) (midpoint; in mln) Occidental Petroleum Corp $3,600.00 $5,300.00 -32.08% Marathon Oil Corp $1,900.00 $2,400.00 -20.83% Cenovus Energy Inc^^ $690.00 $1,020.00 -32.35% Apache Corp $1,100.00 $1,750.00 -37.14% Murphy Oil Corp $950.00 $1,450.00 -34.48% Meg Energy Corp^^ $145.00 $182.00 -20.33% Birchcliff Energy Ltd^^ $207.00 $254.00 -18.50% TransGlobe Energy Corp* $7.10 $37.10 -80.86% PDC Energy Inc $814.00 $1,050.00 -22.48% Talos Energy^ $408.00 $533.00 -23.45% Gear Energy $13.00 $50.00 -74.00% Devon Energy $1,300.00 $1,800.00 -27.78% Noble Energy Inc $1,200.00 $1,700.00 -29.41% Husky Energy Inc^^ $1,740.00 $2,390.00 -27.20% Gran Tierra Energy Inc $70.00 $210.00 -66.67% Arc Resources Ltd ^^ $217.00 $361.00 -39.89% Pipestone Energy Ltd ^^ $43.00 $108.00 -60.19% Bonanza Creek Energy Inc $90.00 $225.00 -60.00% EQT Corp $1,125.00 $1,200.00 -6.25% Whiting Petroleum Corp $417.50 $602.50 -30.71% EOG Resources Inc $4,500.00 $6,500.00 -30.77% Crescent Point Inc ^^ $539.61 $827.40 -34.78% Total $21,076.21 $29,950.00 -29.63% * As calculated by Reuters ^ Talos said it will cut its 2020 budget by more than $125 million ^^ Converted to U.S. dollars from Canadian dollars Notes: ** Diamondback Energy said it will reduce budget, but did not provide a new estimate; 2020 capex guidance was $2.8 billion to $3 billion. ** Matador Resources and California Resources Corp said they were planning to reduce their budgets. Matador's capex was $690 million to $750 million, while California Resources was planning to spend about $260 million to $500 million. ** Ovintiv Inc said it was prepared to reduce investments throughout the year. Its 2020 capex guidance was $2.7 billion. ** QEP Resources Inc expects to cut planned 2020 and 2021 combined capex by more than $300 million; 2020 capex guidance was $545.5 million to $595 million. ($1 = C$1.38) (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel/Arun Koyyur)