FACTBOX-North American oil producers slash spending by about 34% amid crude price rout

(Updates Chevron, crude prices) May 1(Reuters) - North American oil and gas producers have cut their 2020 spending by nearly 34%, or about $41.6 billion, data compiled by Reuters showed, following a slump in crude prices. Since Saudi Arabia and Russia launched an oil price war on March 9, U.S. crude has more than halved to under $20 per barrel. Last month, it crashed into unprecedented negative territory. The world is also witnessing one of its biggest demand shocks, as global travel curbs to prevent the spread of coronavirus have reduced oil consumption by millions of barrels per day. Chevron on Friday said it would further cut its spending by $2 billion to $14 billion, bringing total cuts to $6 billion or 30%. Exxon Mobil last month cut its spending by 30%, while ConocoPhillips cut its spending for a second time. A list of companies that have cut their 2020 budgets since March 9: % change Exxon Mobil Corp $23,000.00 $33,000.00 -$10,000.00 -30.30% April. 7 nBw94GzpVa Chevron Corp $14,000.00 $20,000.00 -$6,000.00 -30.00% May 1 nBw5Cc90Ja Occidental Petroleum Corp $2,800.00 $5,300.00 -$2,500.00 -47.17% Mar. 25 nPn9F23Pya ConocoPhillips* $4,300.00 $6,600.00 -$2,300.00 -34.85% April 16 nBw66rsC7a EOG Resources Inc $4,500.00 $6,500.00 -$2,000.00 -30.77% Mar. 16 nPn6bCnd5a Pioneer Natural Resources Co $1,800.00 $3,300.00 -$1,500.00 -45.45% Mar. 16 nBw1dKbZZa Continental Resources Inc $1,200.00 $2,650.00 -$1,450.00 -54.72% Mar. 19 nL4N2BC3NH Diamondback Energy Inc $1,700.00 $2,900.00 -$1,200.00 -41.38% Mar. 19 nGNXyWXc8 Marathon Oil Corp $1,300.00 $2,400.00 -$1,100.00 -45.83% April 1 nL4N2BW2YY Suncor Energy Inc^^ $2,920.00 $3,960.00 -$1,040.00 -26.26% Mar. 23 nGNX14k4Lj Noble Energy Inc $850.00 $1,700.00 -$850.00 -50.00% April 15 nBw8gyMvRa Hess Corp $2,200.00 $3,000.00 -$800.00 -26.67% Mar. 17 nL4N2BA3QS Devon Energy Corp $1,000.00 $1,800.00 -$800.00 -44.44% Mar. 30 nGNXc9XSSP Canadian Natural Resources Ltd^^ $2,050.00 $2,800.00 -$750.00 -26.79% Mar. 18 nL4N2BB5BU Cimarex Energy Co $552.50 $1,300.00 -$747.50 -57.50% Mar. 17 nPnn4Q0Ca Concho Resources Inc $2,000.00 $2,700.00 -$700.00 -25.93% Mar. 17 nL4N2BA3CT Parsley Energy Inc* ** $1,000.00 $1,700.00 -$700.00 -41.18% Mar. 18 nPn1XqmSZa Murphy Oil Corp $780.00 $1,450.00 -$670.00 -46.21% April. 1 nBw4C72cFa Husky Energy Inc^^ $1,740.00 $2,390.00 -$650.00 -27.20% Mar. 12 nL4N2B55OP Apache Corp $1,100.00 $1,750.00 -$650.00 -37.14% Mar. 12 nL4N2B53RC Cenovus Energy Inc^^ $567.05 $1,020.00 -$452.95 -44.41% April. 2 nGNX8pN9gk WPX Energy Inc $1,337.50 $1,737.50 -$400.00 -23.02% Mar. 18 nPn1XqmSZa Imperial Oil Ltd^^ $807.53 $1,160.00 -$352.47 -30.39% Mar. 31 nBw8xlKxNa Centennial Resource Development Inc* $320.00 $640.00 -$320.00 -50.00% Mar. 19 nGNXQPbXR Crescent Point Inc^^ $539.61 $827.40 -$287.79 -34.78% Mar. 16 nL4N2B94CQ Callon Petrlouem Co $712.50 $975.00 -$262.50 -26.92% Mar. 17 nL4N2BA3QS PDC Energy Inc $814.00 $1,050.00 -$236.00 -22.48% Mar. 11 nGNX3pD7t8 Frontera Energy Corp* $140.00 $350.00 -$210.00 -60.00% Mar. 23 nPn8xz2z4a Whiting Petroleum Corp $417.50 $602.50 -$185.00 -30.71% Mar. 16 nBw5n2PcLa Baytex Energy Corp^^ $190.15 $371.61 -$181.46 -48.83% Mar. 19 nGNX9CYGt7 Laredo Petroleum Inc $290.00 $450.00 -$160.00 -35.56% Mar. 23 nGNXbJqBfk Arc Resources Ltd^^ $217.00 $361.00 -$144.00 -39.89% Mar. 13 nCNW686g1a Seven Generation Energy Ltd $635.00 $776.00 -$141.00 -18.17% Mar. 10 nBw8plrg9a Talos Energy Inc* $392.50 $533.00 -$140.50 -26.36% Mar. 11 nPrehLbJta Gran Tierra Energy Inc $70.00 $210.00 -$140.00 -66.67% Mar. 12 nGNX59bXW6 Kosmos Energy Ltd $212.50 $350.00 -$137.50 -39.3% April 8 nBw31s7tHa Bonanza Creek Energy Inc $90.00 $225.00 -$135.00 -60.00% Mar. 12 nGNX4qJdvs Paramount Resources Ltd^^ $150.39 $276.59 -$126.20 -45.63% Mar. 19 nCNWn8Dbwa Parex Resources Inc $105.00 $225.00 -$120.00 -53.33% April. 2 nGNX1JPxqH GeoPark Ltd $75.00 $190.00 -$115.00 -60.53% Mar. 19 nBw3KWn9ja Whitecap Resources Inc^^ $141.73 $248.89 -$107.16 -43.06% Mar. 17 nCNW08xW3a Range Resources Corp $430.00 $520.00 -$90.00 -17.31% Mar. 31 nGNX70m75k Jadestone Energy Inc* $87.50 $175.00 -$87.50 -50.00% Mar. 20 nRSS7616Ga Denbury Resources Inc $100.00 $180.00 -$80.00 -44.44% Mar. 31 nGNX7FPFR7 EQT Corp $1,125.00 $1,200.00 -$75.00 -6.25% Mar.16 nL4N2B94CQ Pipestone Energy Ltd^^ $43.00 $108.00 -$65.00 -60.19% Mar. 12 nGNX2pXtrB Kelt Exploration Ltd^^ $99.00 $154.00 -$55.00 -35.71% Mar. 18 nNFCzhpXk W&T Offshore Inc $20.00 $75.00 -$55.00 -73.33% Mar. 17 nGNX30SgBM Birchcliff Energy Ltd^^ $207.00 $254.00 -$47.00 -18.50% Mar. 11 nGNX1h7dc3 Montage Resources Corp $155.00 $200.00 -$45.00 -22.50% Mar. 25 nBw8ZD9Hda Meg Energy Corp^^ $145.00 $182.00 -$37.00 -20.33% Mar. 10 nCNWRBFGYa Peyto Exploration & Development Corp^^ $158.91 $194.22 -$35.31 -18.18% April 15 nGNXc5DKqX PetroShale Inc^^ $18.28 $49.22 -$30.94 -62.86% Mar. 26 nCNWZ64pfa TransGlobe Energy Corp* $7.10 $37.10 -$30.00 -80.86% Mar. 12 nGNX2SJ1mC Athabasca Oil Corp ^^ $60.25 $87.00 -$26.75 -30.75% Mar. 20 nGNX3VfJHm Gear Energy Ltd^^ $9.00 $34.58 -$25.58 -73.97% Mar. 11 nCNW79pnla Cardinal Energy Ltd^^ $21.44 $45.63 -$24.19 -53.01% Mar. 18 nGNX3KmQBQ Amplify Energy Corp $29.00 $46.00 -$17.00 -36.96% Mar. 19 nGNX9ynDH0 $81,732.94 -33.72% * As calculated by Reuters ** Parsley said it was reducing its 2020 capital budget to less than $1 billion ^^ Converted to U.S. dollars from Canadian dollars (Reporting by Arathy S Nair, Arunima Kumar and Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel/Arun Koyyur/Sherry Jacob-Phillips/Uttaresh.V/Ramakrishnan M./Sriraj Kalluvila/ Shinjini Ganguli)