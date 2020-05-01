Healthcare
FACTBOX-North American oil producers slash spending by about 34% amid crude price rout

 (Updates Chevron, crude prices)
    May 1(Reuters) - North American oil and gas producers have cut their 2020 spending by nearly 34%, or about $41.6 billion, data compiled by
Reuters showed, following a slump in crude prices.
    Since Saudi Arabia and Russia launched an oil price war on March 9, U.S. crude has more than halved to under $20 per barrel. Last
month, it crashed into unprecedented negative territory. 
    The world is also witnessing one of its biggest demand shocks, as global travel curbs to prevent the spread of coronavirus have reduced oil
consumption by millions of barrels per day.
    Chevron on Friday said it would further cut its spending by $2 billion to $14 billion, bringing total cuts to $6 billion or 30%.
    Exxon Mobil last month cut its spending by 30%, while ConocoPhillips cut its spending for a second time.
    A list of companies that have cut their 2020 budgets since March 9:

    
                                                                                                           % change                 
 Exxon Mobil Corp                                           $23,000.00           $33,000.00   -$10,000.00   -30.30%  April. 7       nBw94GzpVa
 Chevron Corp                                               $14,000.00           $20,000.00    -$6,000.00   -30.00%  May 1          nBw5Cc90Ja
 Occidental Petroleum Corp                                   $2,800.00            $5,300.00    -$2,500.00   -47.17%  Mar. 25        nPn9F23Pya
 ConocoPhillips*                                             $4,300.00            $6,600.00    -$2,300.00   -34.85%  April 16       nBw66rsC7a
 EOG Resources Inc                                           $4,500.00            $6,500.00    -$2,000.00   -30.77%  Mar. 16        nPn6bCnd5a
 Pioneer Natural Resources Co                                $1,800.00            $3,300.00    -$1,500.00   -45.45%  Mar. 16        nBw1dKbZZa
 Continental Resources Inc                                   $1,200.00            $2,650.00    -$1,450.00   -54.72%  Mar. 19        nL4N2BC3NH
 Diamondback Energy Inc                                      $1,700.00            $2,900.00    -$1,200.00   -41.38%  Mar. 19        nGNXyWXc8
 Marathon Oil Corp                                           $1,300.00            $2,400.00    -$1,100.00   -45.83%  April 1        nL4N2BW2YY
 Suncor Energy Inc^^                                         $2,920.00            $3,960.00    -$1,040.00   -26.26%  Mar. 23        nGNX14k4Lj
 Noble Energy Inc                                              $850.00            $1,700.00      -$850.00   -50.00%  April 15       nBw8gyMvRa
 Hess Corp                                                   $2,200.00            $3,000.00      -$800.00   -26.67%  Mar. 17        nL4N2BA3QS
 Devon Energy Corp                                           $1,000.00            $1,800.00      -$800.00   -44.44%  Mar. 30        nGNXc9XSSP
 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd^^                            $2,050.00            $2,800.00      -$750.00   -26.79%  Mar. 18        nL4N2BB5BU
 Cimarex Energy Co                                             $552.50            $1,300.00      -$747.50   -57.50%  Mar. 17        nPnn4Q0Ca
 Concho Resources Inc                                        $2,000.00            $2,700.00      -$700.00   -25.93%  Mar. 17        nL4N2BA3CT
 Parsley Energy Inc* **                                      $1,000.00            $1,700.00      -$700.00   -41.18%  Mar. 18        nPn1XqmSZa
 Murphy Oil Corp                                               $780.00            $1,450.00      -$670.00   -46.21%  April. 1       nBw4C72cFa
 Husky Energy Inc^^                                          $1,740.00            $2,390.00      -$650.00   -27.20%  Mar. 12        nL4N2B55OP
 Apache Corp                                                 $1,100.00            $1,750.00      -$650.00   -37.14%  Mar. 12        nL4N2B53RC
 Cenovus Energy Inc^^                                          $567.05            $1,020.00      -$452.95   -44.41%  April. 2       nGNX8pN9gk
 WPX Energy Inc                                              $1,337.50            $1,737.50      -$400.00   -23.02%  Mar. 18        nPn1XqmSZa
 Imperial Oil Ltd^^                                            $807.53            $1,160.00      -$352.47   -30.39%  Mar. 31        nBw8xlKxNa
 Centennial Resource Development Inc*                          $320.00              $640.00      -$320.00   -50.00%  Mar. 19        nGNXQPbXR
 Crescent Point Inc^^                                          $539.61              $827.40      -$287.79   -34.78%  Mar. 16        nL4N2B94CQ
 Callon Petrlouem Co                                           $712.50              $975.00      -$262.50   -26.92%  Mar. 17        nL4N2BA3QS
 PDC Energy Inc                                                $814.00            $1,050.00      -$236.00   -22.48%  Mar. 11        nGNX3pD7t8
 Frontera Energy Corp*                                         $140.00              $350.00      -$210.00   -60.00%  Mar. 23        nPn8xz2z4a
 Whiting Petroleum Corp                                        $417.50              $602.50      -$185.00   -30.71%  Mar. 16        nBw5n2PcLa
 Baytex Energy Corp^^                                          $190.15              $371.61      -$181.46   -48.83%  Mar. 19        nGNX9CYGt7
 Laredo Petroleum Inc                                          $290.00              $450.00      -$160.00   -35.56%  Mar. 23        nGNXbJqBfk
 Arc Resources Ltd^^                                           $217.00              $361.00      -$144.00   -39.89%  Mar. 13        nCNW686g1a
 Seven Generation Energy Ltd                                   $635.00              $776.00      -$141.00   -18.17%  Mar. 10        nBw8plrg9a
 Talos Energy Inc*                                             $392.50              $533.00      -$140.50   -26.36%  Mar. 11        nPrehLbJta
 Gran Tierra Energy Inc                                         $70.00              $210.00      -$140.00   -66.67%  Mar. 12        nGNX59bXW6
 Kosmos Energy Ltd                                             $212.50              $350.00      -$137.50    -39.3%  April 8        nBw31s7tHa
 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc                                       $90.00              $225.00      -$135.00   -60.00%  Mar. 12        nGNX4qJdvs
 Paramount Resources Ltd^^                                     $150.39              $276.59      -$126.20   -45.63%  Mar. 19        nCNWn8Dbwa
 Parex Resources Inc                                           $105.00              $225.00      -$120.00   -53.33%  April. 2       nGNX1JPxqH
 GeoPark Ltd                                                    $75.00              $190.00      -$115.00   -60.53%  Mar. 19        nBw3KWn9ja
 Whitecap Resources Inc^^                                      $141.73              $248.89      -$107.16   -43.06%  Mar. 17        nCNW08xW3a
 Range Resources Corp                                          $430.00              $520.00       -$90.00   -17.31%  Mar. 31        nGNX70m75k
 Jadestone Energy Inc*                                          $87.50              $175.00       -$87.50   -50.00%  Mar. 20        nRSS7616Ga
 Denbury Resources Inc                                         $100.00              $180.00       -$80.00   -44.44%  Mar. 31        nGNX7FPFR7
 EQT Corp                                                    $1,125.00            $1,200.00       -$75.00    -6.25%  Mar.16         nL4N2B94CQ
 Pipestone Energy Ltd^^                                         $43.00              $108.00       -$65.00   -60.19%  Mar. 12        nGNX2pXtrB
 Kelt Exploration Ltd^^                                         $99.00              $154.00       -$55.00   -35.71%  Mar. 18        nNFCzhpXk
 W&T Offshore Inc                                               $20.00               $75.00       -$55.00   -73.33%  Mar. 17        nGNX30SgBM
 Birchcliff Energy Ltd^^                                       $207.00              $254.00       -$47.00   -18.50%  Mar. 11        nGNX1h7dc3
 Montage Resources Corp                                        $155.00              $200.00       -$45.00   -22.50%  Mar. 25        nBw8ZD9Hda
 Meg Energy Corp^^                                             $145.00              $182.00       -$37.00   -20.33%  Mar. 10        nCNWRBFGYa
 Peyto Exploration & Development Corp^^                        $158.91              $194.22       -$35.31   -18.18%  April 15       nGNXc5DKqX
 PetroShale Inc^^                                               $18.28               $49.22       -$30.94   -62.86%  Mar. 26        nCNWZ64pfa
 TransGlobe Energy Corp*                                         $7.10               $37.10       -$30.00   -80.86%  Mar. 12        nGNX2SJ1mC
 Athabasca Oil Corp ^^                                          $60.25               $87.00       -$26.75   -30.75%  Mar. 20        nGNX3VfJHm
 Gear Energy Ltd^^                                               $9.00               $34.58       -$25.58   -73.97%  Mar. 11        nCNW79pnla
 Cardinal Energy Ltd^^                                          $21.44               $45.63       -$24.19   -53.01%  Mar. 18        nGNX3KmQBQ
 Amplify Energy Corp                                            $29.00               $46.00       -$17.00   -36.96%  Mar. 19        nGNX9ynDH0
                                                                                                                                                 
                                                            $81,732.94                                      -33.72%                              
 

* As calculated by Reuters
** Parsley said it was reducing its 2020 capital budget to less than $1 billion
^^ Converted to U.S. dollars from Canadian dollars

 (Reporting by Arathy S Nair, Arunima Kumar and Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel/Arun Koyyur/Sherry
Jacob-Phillips/Uttaresh.V/Ramakrishnan M./Sriraj Kalluvila/ Shinjini Ganguli)
