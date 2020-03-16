Energy
March 16, 2020 / 1:50 PM / Updated an hour ago

World looking at possible buildup of the most extreme oil surplus ever recorded - IHS Markit

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 16 (Reuters) - The world is looking at the “possible buildup of the most extreme global oil supply surplus ever recorded,” IHS Markit said in a report on Monday.

* IHS Markit estimates surplus could grow to 800 mln to 1.3 bln barrels in first half 2020

* The surplus could range 800 million to 1.3 billion barrels in the first six months of 2020 if the price war continues midst a global recession and coronavirus crisis

* Would exceed 2015-2016 six-month global supply surplus, which was a cumulative 360 million barrels

* U.S. crude oil production could fall by 2-4 MMb/d over next 18 months (Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below