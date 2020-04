HOUSTON, April 29 (Reuters) - The chairman of Texas’ energy regulator on Wednesday came out as opposed to a proposal to allocate a 1 million barrel per day oil production cut by top oil producers in the state.

Wayne Christian, who has not previously taken a public stance, said in an op-ed in the Houston Chronicle newspaper that a state-mandated cut would not significantly impact global oil supply. (Reporting by Jennifer Hiller Editing by Chris Reese)