Trump, Saudi discussed global energy markets in Monday call -White House

WASHINGTON, March 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in a call on Monday to discuss global energy markets, among other issues, White House spokesman Judd Deere said on Tuesday.

Oil prices were up about 8% on Tuesday, one day after facing their biggest rout in nearly 30 years as Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter, escalated tensions over its plan to ramp up production. (Reporting by Steve Holland and Alexandra Alper; Writing by Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)