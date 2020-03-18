U.S. oil and gas industry sees no supply chain threat from coronavirus - API

WASHINGTON, March 18 (Reuters) - The American Petroleum Institute oil and gas industry group said on Wednesday that it does not see a significant threat to the U.S. energy supply chain from the coronavirus pandemic.

Oil and gas companies are implementing contingency plans focused on ensuring continuity of supplies to market, and preventing the spread of the virus to workers and the public, Suzanne Lemieux, API’s head of operations security, said in a telephone press conference held by representatives of several energy industry trade groups. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner, Editing by Richard Valdmanis and Chizu Nomiyama)